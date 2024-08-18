Search icon
Ayurvedic remedies: 5 drinks to manage heart health naturally

Ayurvedic drinks can be beneficial for heart health due to their natural ingredients and properties that support cardiovascular well-being. Here are some ways in which Ayurvedic drinks can help promote heart health:

  • Aug 18, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Ayurvedic drinks often contain herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and holy basil, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These ingredients can help reduce inflammation in the body, lower cholesterol levels, and protect the heart from damage caused by free radicals. Ayurvedic drinks offer a holistic approach to maintaining heart health by addressing various aspects of well-being, from reducing inflammation and oxidative stress to balancing doshas and supporting overall vitality. Incorporating these drinks into your routine can be a natural and beneficial way to promote a healthy heart.

 

1. Arjuna tea

Arjuna tea is made from the bark of the Arjuna tree, a well-known Ayurvedic remedy for heart health. The bark of the Arjuna tree is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, and minerals that can help support heart function, strengthen cardiac muscles, and regulate blood pressure. Consuming Arjuna tea regularly can aid in maintaining cardiovascular health and promoting overall well-being.

2. Turmeric milk

Turmeric, a golden spice with powerful anti-inflammatory properties, is often combined with warm milk to create a soothing and heart-healthy drink. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, helps reduce inflammation, improve blood circulation, and support heart health. Drinking turmeric milk regularly can benefit cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

3. Green tea

Green tea is a popular beverage known for its numerous health benefits, including heart health. It is rich in antioxidants called catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol levels, and improve blood vessel function. Regular consumption of green tea can support cardiovascular health, boost metabolism, and promote overall well-being.

4. Garlic water

Garlic is a natural remedy known for its heart-protective properties. When infused in water, garlic releases allicin, a compound that helps lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve blood flow. Consuming garlic water can support heart health, prevent cardiovascular issues, and promote overall wellness.

 

5. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is known for its various health properties, including potential benefits for heart health. Aloe vera contains compounds like polysaccharides and antioxidants that may help lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation, all of which are beneficial for the heart. Drinking aloe vera juice in moderation can contribute to overall cardiovascular health and well-being.

