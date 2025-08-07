Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 07, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
1.When you wake up (Usha paana)
Ayurveda calls the first drink of lukewarm or room-temperature water after waking Usha Paana, a gentle ritual that flushes overnight toxins (ama), awakens your digestive system (agni), and kickstarts metabolism and mental clarity for the day.
2.30 minutes before a meal
Sipping water about half an hour before meals is advised. This practice primes the digestive fire, stimulates the production of digestive juices, and helps avoid overeating by imparting a mild sense of fullness, without diluting digestive enzymes.
3.One hour after a meal
About an hour after eating, once the food has settled, is the ideal time for a small glass of warm water. It supports nutrient absorption, detoxification, and smooth digestion without interfering with the digestive process.
4.When you’re really thirsty
Ayurveda emphasises mindful hydration, drink water when you're genuinely thirsty. Over-sipping without actual thirst may disturb your body's balance, particularly the Kapha dosha, leading to bloating or sluggishness.
5.Before a bath and before bed
A small glass of water before a bath may enhance circulation, while sipping a bit before bed helps relax the nervous system and prepares your body for restful, rejuvenating sleep.