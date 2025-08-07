Twitter
Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video

Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result, got admission in..., she is from...

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...

India-US Talks: Rough road ahead after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship, Can BTA be signed in 21 days?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out

PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on..., will flag off 3 new trains on this route, check details

Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...

J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur

A Nobel Framework and the Logic of Opinion Trading

Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat

LIFESTYLE

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda emphasises not just how much water you drink, but when you drink it. Aligning hydration with your body’s natural rhythms can enhance metabolism, flush out toxins, and promote inner harmony, making each sip more powerful than you think.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 07, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

1.When you wake up (Usha paana)

When you wake up (Usha paana)
1

Ayurveda calls the first drink of lukewarm or room-temperature water after waking Usha Paana, a gentle ritual that flushes overnight toxins (ama), awakens your digestive system (agni), and kickstarts metabolism and mental clarity for the day.

 

2.30 minutes before a meal

30 minutes before a meal
2

Sipping water about half an hour before meals is advised. This practice primes the digestive fire, stimulates the production of digestive juices, and helps avoid overeating by imparting a mild sense of fullness, without diluting digestive enzymes.

3.One hour after a meal

One hour after a meal
3

About an hour after eating, once the food has settled, is the ideal time for a small glass of warm water. It supports nutrient absorption, detoxification, and smooth digestion without interfering with the digestive process.

 

4.When you’re really thirsty

When you’re really thirsty
4

Ayurveda emphasises mindful hydration, drink water when you're genuinely thirsty. Over-sipping without actual thirst may disturb your body's balance, particularly the Kapha dosha, leading to bloating or sluggishness.

5.Before a bath and before bed

Before a bath and before bed
5

A small glass of water before a bath may enhance circulation, while sipping a bit before bed helps relax the nervous system and prepares your body for restful, rejuvenating sleep.

