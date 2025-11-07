ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'
Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Nov 07, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
1.Coffee, Chocolate and Tea
Chocolate, coffee, and tea contain methylxanthines like caffeine and theobromine, which are toxic to dogs. These substances can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, panting, excessive thirst, and urination. Dark chocolate, in particular, is the most dangerous. Baking chocolate contains the highest amounts of methylxanthines.
2.Garlic, Onions and Chives
Garlic, onions, and chives are members of the allium family and contain N-propyl disulfide, a compound that causes damage to red blood cells and can lead to anaemia. Although garlic is sometimes used in pet foods, its toxicity depends on the amount ingested. Even small amounts of garlic powder or onion powder can be harmful.
3.Grapes and Raisins
Grapes and raisins, even in small amounts, can cause acute kidney failure in dogs. The exact toxic component is unknown, but tartaric acid in grapes may be the culprit. Surprisingly, the toxicity can vary depending on the type of grape and its ripeness.
4.Nuts
While nuts are healthy for humans, they can cause serious issues for dogs. Nuts are high in fats and oils, which can lead to pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), vomiting and diarrhoea. Macadamia nuts are particularly toxic, causing weakness, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs.
5.Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits contain citric acid, which can irritate a dog’s gastrointestinal system and lead to central nervous system depression. The essential oils in citrus fruits are particularly harmful if ingested in large quantities.
6.Artificial Sweetener (Xylitol)
Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free gum, candy, baked goods, and other products, can cause severe liver failure in dogs. Even small amounts can result in vomiting, seizures and be potentially fatal. Xylitol should never be given to dogs under any circumstances.
7.Chips (Salty Snacks)
Chips and salty snacks are loaded with sodium, which dogs cannot process properly. Too much salt can lead to ion poisoning, causing symptoms like vomiting, tremors, and dehydration. In severe cases, high sodium levels can affect the brain and kidneys, potentially causing fatal consequences.