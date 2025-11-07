FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Here is a list of seven common human foods that can be very harmful for dogs. Check the list inside

Monica Singh | Nov 07, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

1.Coffee, Chocolate and Tea

Coffee, Chocolate and Tea
1

Chocolate, coffee, and tea contain methylxanthines like caffeine and theobromine, which are toxic to dogs. These substances can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, panting, excessive thirst, and urination. Dark chocolate, in particular, is the most dangerous. Baking chocolate contains the highest amounts of methylxanthines.

2.Garlic, Onions and Chives

Garlic, Onions and Chives
2

Garlic, onions, and chives are members of the allium family and contain N-propyl disulfide, a compound that causes damage to red blood cells and can lead to anaemia. Although garlic is sometimes used in pet foods, its toxicity depends on the amount ingested. Even small amounts of garlic powder or onion powder can be harmful.

3.Grapes and Raisins

Grapes and Raisins
3

Grapes and raisins, even in small amounts, can cause acute kidney failure in dogs. The exact toxic component is unknown, but tartaric acid in grapes may be the culprit. Surprisingly, the toxicity can vary depending on the type of grape and its ripeness.

4.Nuts

Nuts
4

While nuts are healthy for humans, they can cause serious issues for dogs. Nuts are high in fats and oils, which can lead to pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), vomiting and diarrhoea. Macadamia nuts are particularly toxic, causing weakness, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs.

5.Citrus Fruits

Citrus Fruits
5

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits contain citric acid, which can irritate a dog’s gastrointestinal system and lead to central nervous system depression. The essential oils in citrus fruits are particularly harmful if ingested in large quantities.

6.Artificial Sweetener (Xylitol)

Artificial Sweetener (Xylitol)
6

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free gum, candy, baked goods, and other products, can cause severe liver failure in dogs. Even small amounts can result in vomiting, seizures and be potentially fatal. Xylitol should never be given to dogs under any circumstances.

7.Chips (Salty Snacks)

Chips (Salty Snacks)
7

Chips and salty snacks are loaded with sodium, which dogs cannot process properly. Too much salt can lead to ion poisoning, causing symptoms like vomiting, tremors, and dehydration. In severe cases, high sodium levels can affect the brain and kidneys, potentially causing fatal consequences.

