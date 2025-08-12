Twitter
Ashneer Grover beats his 'mota wala shark' tag: How did Shark Tank India judge shed 10 kg?

Ashneer Grover’s 10-kg weight loss journey turned taunts into triumph. From being called the 'mota wala shark' to showcasing a fitter, sharper look, his transformation is powered by two simple yet powerful mantras.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

1.Wake-up call

Wake-up call
1

After his stint on Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover noticed fans calling him the 'mota wala shark.' That moment became the critical spark for change, his recognition that true growth starts with tough self-awareness and a readiness to act.

2.The cornerstones

The cornerstones
2

Grover credits two non-negotiables for his success, discipline and zidd (stubborn determination). These principles became his mindset foundation, powering a consistent weight-loss routine rooted in effort, not shortcuts.

3.Moving miles, swapping habits

Moving miles, swapping habits
3

He replaced junk-food cravings with 'walking miles' and regular workouts. This shift from passive eating habits to active routines helped him shed both inches and kilos, proving that movement, even simple walking, can fuel powerful transformation.

4.Balanced nutrition, no extremes

Balanced nutrition, no extremes
4

Grover didn’t resort to extremes, he focused on balanced meals featuring carbs, lean proteins, fiber, and healthy fats. This sustainable dietary choice underscored that smart, consistent eating is more effective than crash diets.

5.Sustainable change over quick fixes

Sustainable change over quick fixes
5

Ultimately, Ashneer achieved a 10-kg reduction not through dramatic crash strategies but via steady, manageable lifestyle adjustments. His journey reinforces the idea that tiny, well-placed changes, steadily applied, lead to lasting results.

