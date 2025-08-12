Ashneer Grover beats his 'mota wala shark' tag: How did Shark Tank India judge shed 10 kg?

Donald Trump targets Russia over oil exports to India ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin: 'It doesn't help when President of the United States tells...'
UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, Who it applies to
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order: ‘Local bodies must...'
Nidhhi Agerwal reacts to backlash over using Andhra Pradesh government car: 'I had no...'
Plane crashes during landing at Montana Airport in US, sparking massive fire; Watch
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff imposition, says 'Defense deal not...'
Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...
Heavy rains lashes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert, check traffic advisory here, video
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
1.Wake-up call
After his stint on Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover noticed fans calling him the 'mota wala shark.' That moment became the critical spark for change, his recognition that true growth starts with tough self-awareness and a readiness to act.
2.The cornerstones
Grover credits two non-negotiables for his success, discipline and zidd (stubborn determination). These principles became his mindset foundation, powering a consistent weight-loss routine rooted in effort, not shortcuts.
3.Moving miles, swapping habits
He replaced junk-food cravings with 'walking miles' and regular workouts. This shift from passive eating habits to active routines helped him shed both inches and kilos, proving that movement, even simple walking, can fuel powerful transformation.
4.Balanced nutrition, no extremes
Grover didn’t resort to extremes, he focused on balanced meals featuring carbs, lean proteins, fiber, and healthy fats. This sustainable dietary choice underscored that smart, consistent eating is more effective than crash diets.
5.Sustainable change over quick fixes
Ultimately, Ashneer achieved a 10-kg reduction not through dramatic crash strategies but via steady, manageable lifestyle adjustments. His journey reinforces the idea that tiny, well-placed changes, steadily applied, lead to lasting results.