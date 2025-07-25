Ashish Chanchlani looks dashing as he drops latest photos from Italy, fans say 'Tom Cruise fail hai aapke saamne'

1 . Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani is one of the biggest digital stars of India. From making parody videos on YouTube to becoming a top name in the digital space, he’s come a long way with hard work, talent, and dedication. Ashish is quite popular on social media and has amassed a massive fan following that eagerly awaits his next work. And he is already making a buzz as he is set to mark his directorial debut with Ekaki. But this time, it’s not his project, it’s his looks that have everyone talking! Ashish recently dropped a set of drool-worthy pictures on Instagram, and we just can’t scroll past.