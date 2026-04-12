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Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

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Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

Legendary Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

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Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'

Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

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CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, ending an iconic career spanning eight decades. Known for her unmatched versatility, she recorded thousands of songs, won top honours like Padma Vibhushan, and built a lasting musical legacy.

Monica Singh | Apr 12, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

1.Asha Bhosle: A Voice That Defined Generations

Asha Bhosle: A Voice That Defined Generations
1

Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving behind a musical legacy that shaped Indian cinema for decades. Known for her expressive and adaptable voice, she remained a timeless figure across generations of listeners.

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2.Asha Bhosle: Early Start, Global Stardom

Asha Bhosle: Early Start, Global Stardom
2

Born in 1933, she began singing at a young age and entered films in the 1940s. Over the years, she rose to become one of the most celebrated playback singers, recording thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

3.Asha Bhosle: Versatility Like No Other

Asha Bhosle: Versatility Like No Other
3

From classical melodies and ghazals to cabaret and pop, her range was unmatched. Songs like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne showcased her ability to effortlessly shift between styles.

4.Asha Bhosle: Awards, Achievements & Beyond Music

Asha Bhosle: Awards, Achievements & Beyond Music
4

Honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, she also earned global recognition, including a record for most recordings. Beyond music, she built a successful international restaurant brand.

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5.Asha Bhosle's Net Worth

Asha Bhosle's Net Worth
5

Asha Bhosle was not only a musical legend but also a successful entrepreneur. Her net worth was estimated to be around Rs 80–100 crore, built through decades of music, royalties and global concerts.

6.Asha Bhosle's Business Empire

Asha Bhosle's Business Empire
6

Beyond singing, she created a strong business identity with her international restaurant chain 'Asha’s,' with outlets across cities like Dubai and the UK. Her wealth also included premium properties in Mumbai and Pune, reflecting a legacy that extended far beyond music.

7.Asha Bhosle: A Legacy That Lives On

Asha Bhosle: A Legacy That Lives On
7

With a career spanning over eight decades and thousands of songs, her influence remains unparalleled. Collaborations with legends like Rahul Dev Burman and A.R. Rahman ensured her voice stayed relevant across eras, leaving an everlasting imprint on Indian music.

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Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'
Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed
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