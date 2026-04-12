Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Aasha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow
US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran
Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer
Legendary Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Samrat Chaudhary to be next CM of Bihar? Deputy CM visits Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna amid speculations
Ranvir Shorey says Dhurandhar's success will not help indie films: 'Not a great time for smaller films on theatres and streaming'
TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year marks announced at tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check how to download scorecard
Pakistan's first statement after US-Iran Islamabad talks collapse; Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says, 'uphold ceasefire commitment'
Jana Nayagan online leak controversy: CBFC shuts down reports of leaking Vijay's final film, calls such claims 'baseless'
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Apr 12, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
1.Asha Bhosle: A Voice That Defined Generations
Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving behind a musical legacy that shaped Indian cinema for decades. Known for her expressive and adaptable voice, she remained a timeless figure across generations of listeners.
2.Asha Bhosle: Early Start, Global Stardom
Born in 1933, she began singing at a young age and entered films in the 1940s. Over the years, she rose to become one of the most celebrated playback singers, recording thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.
3.Asha Bhosle: Versatility Like No Other
From classical melodies and ghazals to cabaret and pop, her range was unmatched. Songs like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne showcased her ability to effortlessly shift between styles.
4.Asha Bhosle: Awards, Achievements & Beyond Music
Honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, she also earned global recognition, including a record for most recordings. Beyond music, she built a successful international restaurant brand.
5.Asha Bhosle's Net Worth
Asha Bhosle was not only a musical legend but also a successful entrepreneur. Her net worth was estimated to be around Rs 80–100 crore, built through decades of music, royalties and global concerts.
6.Asha Bhosle's Business Empire
Beyond singing, she created a strong business identity with her international restaurant chain 'Asha’s,' with outlets across cities like Dubai and the UK. Her wealth also included premium properties in Mumbai and Pune, reflecting a legacy that extended far beyond music.
7.Asha Bhosle: A Legacy That Lives On
With a career spanning over eight decades and thousands of songs, her influence remains unparalleled. Collaborations with legends like Rahul Dev Burman and A.R. Rahman ensured her voice stayed relevant across eras, leaving an everlasting imprint on Indian music.