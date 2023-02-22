Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Christian season of Lent.
Ash Wednesday is a significant day in the Christian calendar that marks the beginning of the Lenten season, a time of repentance, self-reflection, and preparation for Easter. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on February 22. The name "Ash Wednesday" comes from the practice of placing ashes on the foreheads of believers, which serves as a reminder of mortality and the need for penance. The ashes used on this day are typically made by burning palm fronds that were blessed on the previous year's Palm Sunday.
1. Significance of Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday is significant because it symbolizes the beginning of a period of reflection and repentance that culminates in the celebration of Easter. The ashes on the forehead serve as a reminder of human mortality and the need to turn away from sin and embrace the mercy of God. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts for 40 days (excluding Sundays) and ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter.
2. Observance of Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday is observed by millions of Christians worldwide, particularly those in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, and Lutheran traditions. During a typical Ash Wednesday service, believers receive ashes on their foreheads in the sign of the cross. The ashes may be accompanied by the words, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return" (Genesis 3:19) or "Repent and believe in the Gospel" (Mark 1:15).
3. Fasting and abstinence
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season, which is a time of fasting, abstinence, and spiritual discipline. In many Christian traditions, believers are expected to fast by abstaining from food or certain types of food on Ash Wednesday and on Fridays throughout Lent. Abstinence from meat is also traditionally observed on Ash Wednesday and on Fridays during Lent.
4. Prayer and reflection
Lent is a time for spiritual reflection, penance, and prayer. Believers are encouraged to spend time in prayer and contemplation during Lent, reflecting on their relationship with God and their own shortcomings. Many churches hold special services and devotions during Lent to encourage believers to deepen their spiritual lives and seek repentance and forgiveness.