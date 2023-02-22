Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day

Ash Wednesday is a significant day in the Christian calendar that marks the beginning of the Lenten season, a time of repentance, self-reflection, and preparation for Easter. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on February 22. The name "Ash Wednesday" comes from the practice of placing ashes on the foreheads of believers, which serves as a reminder of mortality and the need for penance. The ashes used on this day are typically made by burning palm fronds that were blessed on the previous year's Palm Sunday.