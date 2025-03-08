3 . Mukesh Ambani's romantic proposal

Mukesh Ambani's proposal to Nita Ambani was a romantic and memorable moment, as revealed by the businessman himself during an interview with Simi Garewal. The couple had a whirlwind courtship of just three weeks before Mukesh decided to pop the question. He chose a unique setting, proposing to Nita while they were driving on Pedder Road in Mumbai. Mukesh stopped the car at a traffic signal and waited for Nita's response, refusing to budge even as other cars waited behind them. It was only when Nita said yes that he continued driving, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together.