Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration

Here are some unseen pictures from the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in a grand ceremony at The St. Regis Mumbai.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 05, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

1.Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are married now

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are married now
2.Newlywed couple with their family

Newlywed couple with their family
3.Bride and groom exchanging Varmala

Bride and groom exchanging Varmala
4.Beautiful wedding moment

Beautiful wedding moment
5.Bride Saaniya Chandhok with in-laws

Bride Saaniya Chandhok with in-laws
6.Tendulkar family's traditional and regal colour palette for their main wedding ceremony

Tendulkar family's traditional and regal colour palette for their main wedding ceremony
