HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Inside bridal shower of Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be bahu; unseen pics of Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Sara Tendulkar were all smiles as they showered Saaniya with love and affection at her bridal shower.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 16, 2026, 10:40 AM IST

1.Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower

Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower
1

A bridal shower for Saaniya Chandhok, the fiancée of Arjun Tendulkar, was hosted as the couple prepares to tie the knot in February 2026. The celebration was a lovely affair, filled with love, laughter, and warm moments, as the family welcomed Saaniya into their fold.

2.Bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok shines in white

Bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok shines in white
2

The bridal shower was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The bride-to-be, Saaniya, looked pretty in a white dress as she posed with family and friends. 

3.Sara Tendulkar's adorable look in pink

Sara Tendulkar's adorable look in pink
3

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was all smiles as she participated in her sister-in-law Saaniya's bridal shower. She opted for a pink little dress, which she accessorised with a cute pink ribbon tied to her hair.

4.Arjun Tendulkar with mother Anjali Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar with mother Anjali Tendulkar
4

At the intimate bridal shower, Saaniya Chandhok looked stunning as she cut the cake, surrounded by loved ones. Arjun Tendulkar, her dashing fiancé, stood proudly beside her. As they shared a sweet moment, Anjali Tendulkar, along with the other guests, couldn't help but clap in delight. 

5.Bridal shower celebration

Bridal shower celebration
5

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends in August 2025. The couple shared warm moments at their engagement ceremony, pictures of which were displayed during bridal shower celebrations.

6.Arjun-Saaniya moments

Arjun-Saaniya moments
6

Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, recently arrived at the Jamnagar Airport to begin their pre-wedding festivities. Accompanied by the Tendulkar family, including Sachin, Anjali, and Sara Tendulkar, the couple is attending the pre-wedding celebrations, which are being hosted in association with the Ambani family in Jamnagar.

