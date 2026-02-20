FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral

Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok, had a wild bachelorette party in Kenya with Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's sister. They shared some amazing moments amidst nature and wildlife in the Masai Mara.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 20, 2026, 11:00 PM IST

1.Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar
1

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar recently gave a sneak peek into her trip with her to-be-sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, ahead of her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. The trip appears to be a bachelorette party for Saaniya hosted by Sara in the wilds of Kenya.

