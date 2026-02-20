Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral

Trump hits back at US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs: 'Will sign fresh order'
LIFESTYLE
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 20, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
1.Sara Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar recently gave a sneak peek into her trip with her to-be-sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, ahead of her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. The trip appears to be a bachelorette party for Saaniya hosted by Sara in the wilds of Kenya.
2.Sara Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok
Sara Tendulkar shared a cute photo with Saaniya, wherein the two can be seen smiling for the camera. While Saaniya glows in an ivory satin nightsuit, twinning with Sara's pink nightsuit for what appears to be a pyjama party.
3.Sara-Saaniya bond
In the series of pictures, the two offered a glimpse into their adorable bond, flaunting their nail makeover. The two explored wild forests in their trip to Kenya with their gals.
4.Saaniya Chandhok's wedding glow
The entrepreneur looked beautiful as she candidly posed for the picture during the visit to Kenya. For those unversed, she comes from an influential business family. Her grandfather is Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, which owns brands like Kwality Ice Cream, Brooklyn Creamery, and the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive. She is the founder and director of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet care venture in Mumbai.
5.Saaniya Chandhok Bachelorette party
Saaniya Chandhok's bachelorette party with Sara Tendulkar and other girls has surely raised excitement among fans for the grand wedding celebration with her fiancé, Arjun Tendulkar, which is reportedly set to take place on March 5, 2026.