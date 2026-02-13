FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok has sparked curiosity among fans who are eager to know more about his fiancée and her family. Here's all you need to know.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 13, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

1.Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding
1

As per reports circulating online, Arjun and Chandhok's wedding festivities will begin from March 3, 2026, and the main wedding is set to take place on March 5, 2026, in an undisclosed destination. Arjun and Saaniya met through a mutual friend and their bond got deeper. 

2.Saaniya Chandhok's family background

Saaniya Chandhok's family background
2

Saaniya Chandhok is an entrepreneur who founded Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store. She graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. She also has a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service. She belongs to influential business family whose empire linked to food and  hospitality industry.

3.Saaniya Chandhok's parents

Saaniya Chandhok's parents
3

Saaniya Chandhok was born to Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok. Sunny Chandhok is a Mumbai-based businessman and tycoon closely associated with the Graviss Group, a major Indian conglomerate. Gaurika Ghai is part of the leadership team in the Graviss Group, which is headed by her father Ravi Ghai. 

4.Saaniya Chandhok's grandfather Ravi Ghai

Saaniya Chandhok's grandfather Ravi Ghai
4

Ravi Ghai, Saaniya Chandhok's grandfather, is a popular industrialist and chairman of the Graviss Group. He is Mumbai’s most well-known figure, recognised for owning hotels and food brands across India and beyond. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and also holds positions in Kwality Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Perfect Livestock LLP, and other entities. He is known for bringing international hospitality and food brands to India, including Baskin-Robbins

5.Saaniya Chandhok's maternal uncle Gaurav Ghai

Saaniya Chandhok's maternal uncle Gaurav Ghai
5

Ravi Ghai's son and Gaurika Ghai's brother, Gaurav Ghai, is the Managing Director of the Mumbai-based Graviss Group and the son of industrialist Ravi Ghai. Under his leadership, the group has expanded its footprint across India and the Middle East. He was recently named in a legal dispute over the control of business assets within the family, involving his brother-in-law, Sunny Chandhok.

