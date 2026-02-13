Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

4 . Saaniya Chandhok's grandfather Ravi Ghai

Ravi Ghai, Saaniya Chandhok's grandfather, is a popular industrialist and chairman of the Graviss Group. He is Mumbai’s most well-known figure, recognised for owning hotels and food brands across India and beyond. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and also holds positions in Kwality Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Perfect Livestock LLP, and other entities. He is known for bringing international hospitality and food brands to India, including Baskin-Robbins