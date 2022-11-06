Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair

Here is a list of beautiful places in India, which are perfect for destination weddings.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 06, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Marriage is a beautiful and different feeling in a person's life. Everyone has many dreams about their wedding, and to make this day the most special and memorable. Nowadays the trend of a destination wedding has become a trend.

A destination wedding is a very good concept, in which all the wedding rituals can be completed peacefully and happily with your family away from the hustle and bustle of the city. If you are also looking for a beautiful destination for your special day, then here is a list of beautiful places in India, which are perfect for destination weddings.

1. Udaipur

Udaipur
1/5

Whenever we talk about wedding destinations, the first name that comes to our mouth is Udaipur. This royal city of Rajasthan is one of the best places for weddings. Big weddings take place every year in its beautiful resorts, royal hotels, forts and historical Havelis. If you want to have your wedding in a royal way, then there can be no perfect place for a wedding destination.

2. Goa

Goa
2/5

Goa is counted among the top wedding destinations in India. If you enjoy the sea face location, then this place is best for marriage. You can also go for your after marriage celebrations like honeymoon or wedding reception. 

3. Mussoorie

Mussoorie
3/5

Mussoorie is wrapped in a blanket of snow in the cold. Mussoorie is a very romantic destination for couples who dream of marriage in the middle of the beautiful hills. Couples also come here for honeymoon after marriage. Mussoorie is also known as the "Queen of Hills", full of natural beauty. If you are looking for a place where both of you can spend wonderful moments in the open spaces, then Mussoorie is the best place for a wedding. 

4. Shimla

Shimla
4/5

Shimla is the best place in India for a wedding destination. The serene atmosphere, cool winds and snow-capped hills present a different sight here. Here you will find many resorts and hotels for weddings. For a romantic wedding, you can opt for Shimla Woodville Resort and Radisson Hotel. 

5. Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal
5/5

What could be better than getting married in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra? Taj Mahal is considered a symbol of true love and true loving couples also have the same dream to start their life with their partner from such a place. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.