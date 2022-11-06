Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair

Here is a list of beautiful places in India, which are perfect for destination weddings.
Marriage is a beautiful and different feeling in a person's life. Everyone has many dreams about their wedding, and to make this day the most special and memorable. Nowadays the trend of a destination wedding has become a trend.
A destination wedding is a very good concept, in which all the wedding rituals can be completed peacefully and happily with your family away from the hustle and bustle of the city. If you are also looking for a beautiful destination for your special day, then here is a list of beautiful places in India, which are perfect for destination weddings.
1. Udaipur
Whenever we talk about wedding destinations, the first name that comes to our mouth is Udaipur. This royal city of Rajasthan is one of the best places for weddings. Big weddings take place every year in its beautiful resorts, royal hotels, forts and historical Havelis. If you want to have your wedding in a royal way, then there can be no perfect place for a wedding destination.
2. Goa
Goa is counted among the top wedding destinations in India. If you enjoy the sea face location, then this place is best for marriage. You can also go for your after marriage celebrations like honeymoon or wedding reception.
3. Mussoorie
Mussoorie is wrapped in a blanket of snow in the cold. Mussoorie is a very romantic destination for couples who dream of marriage in the middle of the beautiful hills. Couples also come here for honeymoon after marriage. Mussoorie is also known as the "Queen of Hills", full of natural beauty. If you are looking for a place where both of you can spend wonderful moments in the open spaces, then Mussoorie is the best place for a wedding.
4. Shimla
Shimla is the best place in India for a wedding destination. The serene atmosphere, cool winds and snow-capped hills present a different sight here. Here you will find many resorts and hotels for weddings. For a romantic wedding, you can opt for Shimla Woodville Resort and Radisson Hotel.
5. Taj Mahal
What could be better than getting married in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra? Taj Mahal is considered a symbol of true love and true loving couples also have the same dream to start their life with their partner from such a place.