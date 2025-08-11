Twitter
Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

YesMadam Launches ‘Mission Bandhan’—Taking Raksha Bandhan to Soldiers at the Border

'Taste of Atmanirbhar Bharat’: CM Yogi praises Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s festival; UP’s mango leadership in focus

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

Lok Sabha passes Income Tax Bill 2025

Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why

Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'

Not MS Dhoni, former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world', his name is...

PETA India reacts to SC order on removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets: 'Will cause uproar in...'

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid, spent Rs 3 lakh on her teeth whitening, hair, nails, skin treatment and IV drips only to admit she looked the same. In her candid vlog, she told her fans about the result, proving self-awareness can be the best glow up.

Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

1.The Rs 3 lakh transformation plan

The Rs 3 lakh transformation plan
1

Apoorva planned an extensive makeover, including hair coloring, pedicure, manicure, dental work, dermatologist visits, and IV drips and the result of her whole new look was hilariously familiar.

 

2.Teeth whitening and veneers

Teeth whitening and veneers
2

Apoorva revealed that her major focus was on dental work and she already has veneers but she got them whitened again. She joked about Reddit threads highlighting her teeth and admitted that the only visible change people noticed was her smile.

 

3.Salon sessions and skin treatments

Salon sessions and skin treatments
3

Apoorva also had a makeover at the salon that included fresh hair color, nails and a pedicure and later she went for skin treatments from her dermatologist. She also took IV drips as part of her self-care day.

 

4.The big reveal

The big reveal
4

At the end of the vlog, Apoorva admitted that she still looked the same. She hinted at trollers by saying, “Nothing really changed except for my teeth, which you all seem to hate.”

 

5.Laughing it off

Laughing it off
5

With her trademark humor, Apoorva urged viewers to like, share, and subscribe so she could “earn my Rs 5 lakh back.” The video connected with fans for her honesty about beauty expectations.

 

