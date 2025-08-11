Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...
LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
1.The Rs 3 lakh transformation plan
Apoorva planned an extensive makeover, including hair coloring, pedicure, manicure, dental work, dermatologist visits, and IV drips and the result of her whole new look was hilariously familiar.
2.Teeth whitening and veneers
Apoorva revealed that her major focus was on dental work and she already has veneers but she got them whitened again. She joked about Reddit threads highlighting her teeth and admitted that the only visible change people noticed was her smile.
3.Salon sessions and skin treatments
Apoorva also had a makeover at the salon that included fresh hair color, nails and a pedicure and later she went for skin treatments from her dermatologist. She also took IV drips as part of her self-care day.
4.The big reveal
At the end of the vlog, Apoorva admitted that she still looked the same. She hinted at trollers by saying, “Nothing really changed except for my teeth, which you all seem to hate.”
5.Laughing it off
With her trademark humor, Apoorva urged viewers to like, share, and subscribe so she could “earn my Rs 5 lakh back.” The video connected with fans for her honesty about beauty expectations.