Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know

LIFESTYLE
Apurwa Amit | Nov 07, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
1.Who was Anunay Sood?
Anunay Sood was a popular travel influencer and photographer, He had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.
2.Anunay Sood was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list
Sood earned a spot in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024, highlighting his growing influence in the digital travel space. According to Forbes, he lived in Dubai and started his career by sharing his travel experiences online. He also ran a marketing agency.
3.Anunay Sood's career
Sood's influencer career started with a vlog attempt in Spiti, where he needed seven tries to reach ‘paradise’. His early vlogs included a March visit to Chandrataal, where he wore canvas shoes and walked through deep snow. With every trip to the mountain, he grew passionate about photography and began planning his life around it. He shared his firsthand stories on social media, improving his skills and personalising his storytelling.
4.Anunay Sood's net worth
Anunay Sood's net worth was estimated between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore (about $850,000–$1.2 million), with earnings from various businesses and collaborations, according to media reports.
5.What exactly happened to Anunay Sood?
Anunay Sood's family took to his official social media account to share the news of his passing away. Sharing the news, the family requested privacy and asked his fans to avoid gathering outside their home. However, several media reports claimed that Anunay Sood died due to heart attack in Las Vegas. However, an official confirmation from family or authorities is yet to be made.