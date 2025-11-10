Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect
LIFESTYLE
Apurwa Amit | Nov 10, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
1.Who was Anunay Sood?
Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, November 6. He had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was known for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally. Here's a look at his most popular vlogs.
2.Anunay Sood's last vlog: "Unseen Switzerland"
Two days before his death, Anunay Sood uploaded a video titled “Unseen Switzerland” on his official YouTube channel, in which he talked about Switzerland’s hidden sports. The video has now surpassed 3,00,000 views and is currently trending at number 17 on YouTube.
3.First ever Youtuber to shoot vlog in Big Boss house
Anunay Sood became the first YouTuber ever to film a vlog inside the Big Boss house. The video was uploaded two years ago and remains one of his most popular vlogs, now garnering over 5 million views. In the vlog, Sood featured prominent stars such as Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani.
4.Anunay Sood's popular car vlog
Anunay Sood was passionate about cars. His last Instagram post, which he shared on November 4, showed him attending the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars. His other popular YouTube vlog also focuses on cars, featuring him trying out the new Mahindra XUV 400 EV, and that video has garnered more than 1.6 million views along with countless comments.
5.Anunay Sood's reel on Spiti valley
Anunay Sood shared a reel on his Instagram on November 1, that showcased the beautiful valleys of Spiti, with snow‑capped mountains visible in the background. In his caption he encouraged people to experience the winter scenery of Spiti, writing, “Only 2% people fulfill there dream to see Spiti like this in winters.” The video has now gained over 3 million views and has been shared by around 12 thousand users.
6.Anunay Sood's most popular reel
Anunay Sood’s most‑watched Instagram reel to date is the “Discovering Bharat” video, which he posted on Independence Day, in which he showcased India’s beauty. The reel has now amassed 111 million views and has been shared by 1.3 million users.