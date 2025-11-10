FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passed away on Thursday, November 6 at the age of 32. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Here's a look at his 5 most popular vlogs:

Apurwa Amit | Nov 10, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

1.Who was Anunay Sood?

Who was Anunay Sood?
1

Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, November 6. He had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was known for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally. Here's a look at his most popular vlogs.

2.Anunay Sood's last vlog: "Unseen Switzerland"

Anunay Sood's last vlog: "Unseen Switzerland"
2

Two days before his death, Anunay Sood uploaded a video titled “Unseen Switzerland” on his official YouTube channel, in which he talked about Switzerland’s hidden sports. The video has now surpassed 3,00,000 views and is currently trending at number 17 on YouTube.

3.First ever Youtuber to shoot vlog in Big Boss house

First ever Youtuber to shoot vlog in Big Boss house
3

Anunay Sood became the first YouTuber ever to film a vlog inside the Big Boss house. The video was uploaded two years ago and remains one of his most popular vlogs, now garnering over 5 million views. In the vlog, Sood featured prominent stars such as Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani.

 

4.Anunay Sood's popular car vlog

Anunay Sood's popular car vlog
4

Anunay Sood was passionate about cars. His last Instagram post, which he shared on November 4, showed him attending the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars. His other popular YouTube vlog also focuses on cars, featuring him trying out the new Mahindra XUV 400 EV, and that video has garnered more than 1.6 million views along with countless comments.

5.Anunay Sood's reel on Spiti valley

Anunay Sood's reel on Spiti valley
5

Anunay Sood shared a reel on his Instagram on November 1, that showcased the beautiful valleys of Spiti, with snow‑capped mountains visible in the background. In his caption he encouraged people to experience the winter scenery of Spiti, writing, “Only 2% people fulfill there dream to see Spiti like this in winters.” The video has now gained over 3 million views and has been shared by around 12 thousand users.

 

6.Anunay Sood's most popular reel

Anunay Sood's most popular reel
6

Anunay Sood’s most‑watched Instagram reel to date is the “Discovering Bharat” video, which he posted on Independence Day, in which he showcased India’s beauty. The reel has now amassed 111 million views and has been shared by 1.3 million users.

 

