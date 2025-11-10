Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer

5 . Anunay Sood's reel on Spiti valley

5

Anunay Sood shared a reel on his Instagram on November 1, that showcased the beautiful valleys of Spiti, with snow‑capped mountains visible in the background. In his caption he encouraged people to experience the winter scenery of Spiti, writing, “Only 2% people fulfill there dream to see Spiti like this in winters.” The video has now gained over 3 million views and has been shared by around 12 thousand users.