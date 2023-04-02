Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world

Let us tell you about the top 10 most expensive houses in the world and their price.
There will be thousands and millions of such houses all over the world, whose cost is not only beyond the thinking of the common man, but their structure and the materials used are all unique. These houses have been built with very modern technology. Mukesh Ambani's house is also included among the world's richest houses. So, let us tell you about the top 10 most expensive houses in the world and their price.
1. Buckingham Palace
Britain's Buckingham Palace is worth $1,560,000,000. It has a total of 775 rooms. In which 52 are royal bedrooms and 188 are staff bedrooms. So there are 92 offices in this royal palace itself. Let us tell you that it is spread over 77 thousand square meters. This palace belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, which is located in London.
2. Antilia
Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia is of 27 floors, which is located on Altamount Road, Mumbai, in which there is a provision to park 168 cars. It also has three helipads on its roof, built at a cost of $ 1 billion, this 27-storey luxurious bungalow has many modern facilities like temple, garden, home theater, health center. It is built in 40,000 square feet.
3. Victorian House
Victorian House is worth 980 million dollars. Facilities from gym to cinema are available in this house. This house is of 5 floors, on which all kinds of high technology equipments are installed on each floor. This house belongs to Elena Franchuk, a business woman from Ukraine.
4. Seven The Pinnacle
The cost of this house built in the snowy area of Seven The Pinnacle America is $ 944 million. There are 123 rooms in this house. There is also a ski resort in this house built in 56 thousand square feet. There are 10 royal bedrooms here, there is also a gym and massage room. The house belongs to Idra and Tim, who are real estate developers.
5. Maison de L'Amitie
This house was bought by Donald Trump in 2008. This house is built on Palm Beach in America, which is known as Friendship House. Bullet proof windows are fitted in this house. The cost of this house built in 60 thousand square feet is 913 million dollars.
6. America's Hala Ranch
This house built in Colorado, America was sold in 2006 by the Sultan of Saudi Arabia. The price of this house with 15 royal bedrooms is 821 million dollars. This house is built in 56 thousand square feet.
7. Villa Leopolda
This house built in France is owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. The price of this house is 457 million dollars. Here the house is spread over 29 thousand square feet, which has 11 bedrooms and bathrooms.
8. Penthouse
Spread over 6 thousand square feet, all the flats in this house are very expensive. This house has been made bullet proof. The price of this house is 137 million dollars.
9. Bill Gates's Xanadu
This house has been included in the list of the world's richest man for many years. Which is located in Washington, there is a 60 feet pool. It also has an underwater music system. The price of this house is 125.5 million dollars.