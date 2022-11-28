Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet

List of 5 reasons for including Figs or Anjeer in your diet.
The super fruit fig, also known as anjeer in Hindi, can be eaten both fresh and dried. The anjeer tree has a long history of being valued as a source of both food and medicinal. The fact that figs are a naturally fat- and cholesterol-free meal is just one of the remarkable advantages of eating them. Additionally, figs are a great source of numerous essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin C. People who have high blood sugar levels need to be more careful and watch how many figs they eat.
Here's a list of 5 health benefits of anjeer or figs.
1. Lowers blood pressure
An imbalance in potassium brought on by consuming too much sodium and insufficient potassium is one of the factors that contributes to high blood pressure. Since figs are high in potassium, they help to balance that out. The high fibre content of figs aids in flushing the body of extra salt.
2. Improves gut health and digestion
Increasing your fibre intake can help with a variety of digestive problems, including diarrhoea and constipation. In addition to having a lot of fibre, figs are a great source of prebiotics, which enhances the health of the entire digestive system.
3. Improves your sleep
Melatonin, which is responsible for regulating sleep cycles and aids in the treatment of insomnia, is released into the body when figs are consumed. Anjeer also raises serotonin levels in the brain, lowers stress and anxiety, and enhances the quality of your sleep.
4. Promotes hair growth
Magnesium, vitamins C and E, which encourage hair growth, are among the components found in anjeer that are excellent for hair. These nutrients promote the scalp's blood flow and aid in accelerating hair growth.
5. Anti-acne
Studies reveal that anjeer has anti-acne properties. According to reports, the fruits and leaves of this plant have anti-acne properties that are almost on par with those of generic medications.