Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet

The super fruit fig, also known as anjeer in Hindi, can be eaten both fresh and dried. The anjeer tree has a long history of being valued as a source of both food and medicinal. The fact that figs are a naturally fat- and cholesterol-free meal is just one of the remarkable advantages of eating them. Additionally, figs are a great source of numerous essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin C. People who have high blood sugar levels need to be more careful and watch how many figs they eat.

Here's a list of 5 health benefits of anjeer or figs.