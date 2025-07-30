Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?
Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'
Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...
What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman
Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...
Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'
Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Jul 30, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
1.Aneet Padda winning hearts
Aneet Padda is creating serious buzz with her latest film Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. Scenes from the movie have quickly gone viral, especially ones that showcase her effortless on-screen style. She plays Vaani, a vibrant young character whose outfits perfectly capture a trendy college-girl vibe.
2.Blush pink saree
In one memorable moment from the film, the 22-year-old actress looks breathtaking in a soft blush pink saree, an outfit that strikes the right balance between dreamy and versatile. It's a look that transitions beautifully from casual celebrations to formal gatherings.
3.Luxe fabric with delicate details
The pastel-toned saree is made from sheer organza, giving it a weightless, airy appearance. What truly elevates the ensemble is the silver scalloped border and intricate striped handwork, adding a hint of sparkle without going overboard.
4.Here's where to get it with price
If Aneet Padda's elegant outfit has made it to your wishlist, you’re in luck. The saree is designed by the label Ilma and is available for Rs 15,350. It’s a great pick for anyone seeking timeless elegance with a modern twist.
5.Styling that completes the look
The actress paired her saree with dainty diamond jewellery: a sleek necklace, matching earrings, a delicate maang tikka, and traditional red bangles. Her soft nude makeup and kohl-lined eyes added a graceful finish to this show-stopping ensemble.