HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda turns heads in Saiyaara with her elegant blush pink saree. Here’s a closer look at her effortlessly chic ensemble that’s ideal for every special occasion.

Rishika Baranwal | Jul 30, 2025, 01:15 PM IST

1.Aneet Padda winning hearts

Aneet Padda winning hearts
1

Aneet Padda is creating serious buzz with her latest film Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. Scenes from the movie have quickly gone viral, especially ones that showcase her effortless on-screen style. She plays Vaani, a vibrant young character whose outfits perfectly capture a trendy college-girl vibe.

2.Blush pink saree

Blush pink saree
2

In one memorable moment from the film, the 22-year-old actress looks breathtaking in a soft blush pink saree, an outfit that strikes the right balance between dreamy and versatile. It's a look that transitions beautifully from casual celebrations to formal gatherings.

 

3.Luxe fabric with delicate details

Luxe fabric with delicate details
3

The pastel-toned saree is made from sheer organza, giving it a weightless, airy appearance. What truly elevates the ensemble is the silver scalloped border and intricate striped handwork, adding a hint of sparkle without going overboard.

4.Here's where to get it with price

Here's where to get it with price
4

If Aneet Padda's elegant outfit has made it to your wishlist, you’re in luck. The saree is designed by the label Ilma and is available for Rs 15,350. It’s a great pick for anyone seeking timeless elegance with a modern twist.

TRENDING NOW

5.Styling that completes the look

Styling that completes the look
5

The actress paired her saree with dainty diamond jewellery: a sleek necklace, matching earrings, a delicate maang tikka, and traditional red bangles. Her soft nude makeup and kohl-lined eyes added a graceful finish to this show-stopping ensemble.

