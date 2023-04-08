Search icon
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks at red carpet

Check out some of the best looks of the Bollywood celebs from the award show held last night in Mumbai.

  • Apr 08, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Fashion has always been an integral part of people's life, more now than before. Fashion has always been a means of self-expression. Recently, Bollywood celebs attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 held in Mumbai. Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, among many others in attendance. 

 

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stole the night at the fashion awards in a hot red thigh-high satin-silk gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline. 

 

2. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday stunned in a sizzling shimmering beige-coloured gown to the event last night. 

 

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the event in bring yellow gown by Gaurav Gupta. 

 

4. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor brought the heat to the red awards in an ice-blue gown featuring a strapless plunge neckline thigh-high slit, a train at the back, and shimmering sequin embellishments.

5. Kajol

Kajol wore a wine-red gown featuring an off-the-shoulder plunge neck. She styled the ensemble with a matching box clutch, a sleek updo, ear studs, high heels, and minimal makeup.

 

6. Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji turned into a fashionista in a black coloured gown featuring a deep V neckline, full-length sleeves, gold embellished leave patterns to the red-carpet event. 

