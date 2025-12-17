Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

2 . Inside the most unique watch worn by Anant Ambani

2

The uniqueness of the watch can be understood from its production which is limited to only five and the class features a fully transparent sapphire crystal case, carved from solid blocks after years of research, according to the brand’s website. The watch is equipped with a manually wound tourbillon mechanism that shows the hours, minutes, split-seconds chronograph, power reserve and torque indicators, and all of this can be seen due to its skeletonised design. The sapphire case is water-resistant up to 50 metres and protected with titanium spline screws.