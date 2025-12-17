Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'
Vaishali Shastri | Dec 18, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
1.How expensive is Anant Ambani’s watch
During Lionel Messi’s visit to Vantara, Anant Ambani wore a Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, which is a one-of-a-kind timepiece valued at USD 5 million (RS 45.59 crore). This watch is considered one of the most complex and exclusive timepieces ever made. Though Ambani’s look was subtle and relaxed as he paired a black shirt with denim, his look was enhanced and turned elegant with the rarest Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon.
2.Inside the most unique watch worn by Anant Ambani
The uniqueness of the watch can be understood from its production which is limited to only five and the class features a fully transparent sapphire crystal case, carved from solid blocks after years of research, according to the brand’s website. The watch is equipped with a manually wound tourbillon mechanism that shows the hours, minutes, split-seconds chronograph, power reserve and torque indicators, and all of this can be seen due to its skeletonised design. The sapphire case is water-resistant up to 50 metres and protected with titanium spline screws.
3.Lionel Messi’s rare gift
Anant Ambani gifted Lionel Messi The RM 003-V2 'Asia Edition' by Richard Mille, with its black carbon case, skeleton dial, and tourbillon, is a symbol of high-end horology. Lightweight yet complex, it reflects both the brand’s performance ethos and Messi’s legacy.
4.Anant Ambani watch vs Lionel Messi’s watch Anant Ambani’s Watch
Model: Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
Price: Rs 45.59 crore
Rarity: Five watches
Design: Sapphire case
5.Anant Ambani watch vs Lionel Messi’s watch Lionel Messi’s watch
Model: Richard Mille RM 003-V2
Value: Rs 10.91 crore
Rarity: 12 pieces
Design: Black carbon case