Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How different is Mukesh Ambani's son's 'modern-day Gurukul' from other educational institutions| Inside pics

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LIFESTYLE
Vaishali Shastri | Apr 10, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
1.Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday
Many Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Genelia, Shanaya Kapoor and others attended the birthday bash in Gujarat. Music maestro AR Rahman performed at the party along with singer Harshdeep Kaur, Mohit Chauhan and other singers. He also celebrated his birthday with his staff who welcomed him with rose petals.
2.Inauguration of University
Anant Ambani inaugurated Vantara University in Jamnagar on his 31st birthday with the aim of integrating wildlife conservation into academic learning. The initiative will allow young leaders to receive training in environmental protection and sustainability.
3.Celebrations at the University
Anant Ambani celebrated his birthday during the inauguration as he cut the cake beautifully designed in the form of an open book. Its ‘pages’ featured inspirational messages such as “a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom” and “launching a legacy for wildlife education,” highlighting the vision of environmental conservation behind the project.
4.Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant in presence
Guests applauded during the cake cutting ceremony in the presence of Anant’s father, Mukesh Ambani, and wife, Radhika Merchant. The trio was seen sharing warm moments, as they laid foundation stone, fed cake to each other, and conducted other activities.
5.Education rooted in wildlife conservation
The establishment of Vantara University represents a major milestone in the Ambani family’s philanthropic and environmental initiatives. By integrating wildlife conservation with education, the project seeks to generate lasting impact in the fields of environmental awareness and research.