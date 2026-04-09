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Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

As Anant Ambani prepares to celebrate his 31st birthday on 10th April, attention turns to his lavish lifestyle and impressive collection of luxury cars.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 09, 2026, 04:29 PM IST

1.Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
1

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, especially the W221 model, is a symbol of luxury and sophistication. Though discontinued, it was once priced at Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Known for its smooth ride, advanced technology and plush interiors, the S-Class remains a coveted choice among luxury cars.

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2.Bentley Continental GTC

Bentley Continental GTC
2

Anant Ambani received the Bentley Continental GTC on his engagement, gifted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with Radhika Merchant. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.71 crore in India, this car is the epitome of luxury, offering unmatched elegance, powerful performance.

3.BMW i8

BMW i8
3

The BMW i8 stands out with its sleek design, scissor doors, and hybrid powertrain. Priced at Rs 2.62 crore (ex-showroom), it features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system, delivering 228 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The car combines sustainability with performance, making it a modern and stylish vehicle.

4.Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
4

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a luxury SUV that blends power and style. Equipped with a 4-litre V8 engine producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, it comes at a price of around Rs 4 crore.

Also read: Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

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5.Range Rover Vogue

Range Rover Vogue
5

The Range Rover Vogue, starting at Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom), blends luxury with high performance and comes with options for petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.

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Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery
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