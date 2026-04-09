Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

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LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Apr 09, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
1.Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, especially the W221 model, is a symbol of luxury and sophistication. Though discontinued, it was once priced at Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Known for its smooth ride, advanced technology and plush interiors, the S-Class remains a coveted choice among luxury cars.
2.Bentley Continental GTC
Anant Ambani received the Bentley Continental GTC on his engagement, gifted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with Radhika Merchant. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.71 crore in India, this car is the epitome of luxury, offering unmatched elegance, powerful performance.
3.BMW i8
The BMW i8 stands out with its sleek design, scissor doors, and hybrid powertrain. Priced at Rs 2.62 crore (ex-showroom), it features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system, delivering 228 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The car combines sustainability with performance, making it a modern and stylish vehicle.
4.Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a luxury SUV that blends power and style. Equipped with a 4-litre V8 engine producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, it comes at a price of around Rs 4 crore.
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5.Range Rover Vogue
The Range Rover Vogue, starting at Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom), blends luxury with high performance and comes with options for petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.