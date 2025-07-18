Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa reveals 3 key signs of poor body mobility

US President Donald Trump threatens 'little group' BRICS of 10% tariffs AGAIN, says, 'dominance of...'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 18, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
1.Muscles tightness
Vinod says muscle tightness is not stiffness, it’s a signal. Start gentle moves like the Frog Stretch, Cat-Cow, and Hip Rocking to loosen up and improve mobility.
2.Bad posture and back pain after sitting
Sitting for long hours can cause back pain or rounded shoulders. You likely need mobility training. Try Cobra Pose, Bird Dog Raise, and other spine-friendly movements to support your posture.
3.Knee pain
Are you struggling to squat deep or feeling knee pain? Poor joint mobility might be the reason. Vinod recommends Knee Rocking, Hip Flexor Stretch, and Ankle Mobility drills to strengthen joints and improve range of motion.
4.Just 10 minutes can help
Vinod encourages adding just 10 minutes of mobility training to your daily routine. Small steps like stretching, flowing, and focused movements can make a big difference in your body functions every day.
5.Train smart, not just hard
Fitness isn’t just about lifting weights. Vinod believes that you can train smarter. With consistent mobility work, you can reduce injury, feel more flexible, and become the best version of yourself.