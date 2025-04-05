4 . Watch your cheat meals

I have seen that many people follow diet whole day but somewhere they do small cheats like adding sugary products or keep on taking bites of some fatty food. There are some people who follow diet for 4 to 5 days and thinks that 1 day cheat meal is allowed. However, this actually spoils their entire week’s hard work. It depends upon your body fat percentage whether you need to cheat in a week or once in 15 days. Ideally, you must break your diet only once in 15 days during the first phase of weight loss plan. After reaching your target, you are allowed to eat whatever you like once in a week while on other days you are supposed to follow good eating habits.