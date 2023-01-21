Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana

Radhika Merchant, who will be Mukesh Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ has made several public appearances with dazzling outfits.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement was a star-studded affair with top industrialists and Bollywood stars arriving at the Ambani house all decked up and shimmery in their stunning outfits, yet the bride-to-be stole the show.

Radhika Merchant dazzled the engagement ceremony in a stellar gold lehenga and blinged-out jewelry. Her heavy gold lehenga was designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which she decided to pair with a diamond-encrusted necklace, and matching earrings.

Apart from her engagement, here are the top most expensive looks by Radhika Merchant