Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana

Radhika Merchant, who will be Mukesh Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ has made several public appearances with dazzling outfits.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 21, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement was a star-studded affair with top industrialists and Bollywood stars arriving at the Ambani house all decked up and shimmery in their stunning outfits, yet the bride-to-be stole the show.

Radhika Merchant dazzled the engagement ceremony in a stellar gold lehenga and blinged-out jewelry. Her heavy gold lehenga was designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which she decided to pair with a diamond-encrusted necklace, and matching earrings.

Apart from her engagement, here are the top most expensive looks by Radhika Merchant 

1. Radhika’s pre-engagement party look

Radhika’s pre-engagement party look
1/5

Recently for her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a deep pink lehenga by designer Sandeep Khosla, paired with a long neck piece. The pink lehenga was priced at around Rs 4 lakh.

2. Ambani bahu’s floral D&G dress

Ambani bahu’s floral D&G dress
2/5

Radhika Merchant attended a party with her friends wearing a casual white floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana, paired with bedazzled platform heels, also by the same brand. The entire look is priced at around Rs 3.3 lakhs.

3. Radhika Merchant’s luxury clutch bag

Radhika Merchant’s luxury clutch bag
3/5

Radhika Merchant attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding festivities carrying a stunning little Judith Leiber watermelon popsicle clutch bag, which is coated with crystals and lined with leather, priced at around Rs 3.4 lakhs.

4. Radhika Merchant’s breezy lehenga look

Radhika Merchant’s breezy lehenga look
4/5

Attending the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in 2019, Radhika Merchant wore a breezy and elegant ivory lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra, which was priced at around Rs 4.1 lakhs.

5. Radhika Merchant’s Sabyasachi gown

Radhika Merchant’s Sabyasachi gown
5/5

While attending a part with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant stunned the crowd with her gold, floor-length Sabyasachi gown which had a matching belt and earrings. The price of her gown was approximately Rs 3.5 lakhs.

IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
