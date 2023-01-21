Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana

Radhika Merchant, who will be Mukesh Ambani’s ‘choti bahu’ has made several public appearances with dazzling outfits.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement was a star-studded affair with top industrialists and Bollywood stars arriving at the Ambani house all decked up and shimmery in their stunning outfits, yet the bride-to-be stole the show.
Radhika Merchant dazzled the engagement ceremony in a stellar gold lehenga and blinged-out jewelry. Her heavy gold lehenga was designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which she decided to pair with a diamond-encrusted necklace, and matching earrings.
Apart from her engagement, here are the top most expensive looks by Radhika Merchant
1. Radhika’s pre-engagement party look
Recently for her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a deep pink lehenga by designer Sandeep Khosla, paired with a long neck piece. The pink lehenga was priced at around Rs 4 lakh.
2. Ambani bahu’s floral D&G dress
Radhika Merchant attended a party with her friends wearing a casual white floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana, paired with bedazzled platform heels, also by the same brand. The entire look is priced at around Rs 3.3 lakhs.
3. Radhika Merchant’s luxury clutch bag
Radhika Merchant attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding festivities carrying a stunning little Judith Leiber watermelon popsicle clutch bag, which is coated with crystals and lined with leather, priced at around Rs 3.4 lakhs.
4. Radhika Merchant’s breezy lehenga look
Attending the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in 2019, Radhika Merchant wore a breezy and elegant ivory lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra, which was priced at around Rs 4.1 lakhs.
5. Radhika Merchant’s Sabyasachi gown
While attending a part with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant stunned the crowd with her gold, floor-length Sabyasachi gown which had a matching belt and earrings. The price of her gown was approximately Rs 3.5 lakhs.