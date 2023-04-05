Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have

Here are some of the best outfits of Bollywood bubbly girl, Parineeti Chopra, check them out.
Parineeti Chopra has been making a lot of headlines for her rumoured wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Amid the strong wedding buzz, we have bought some of the best outfits of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti Chopra has a great sense of fashion and style, which she has proven over the years. The actress knows well how to nail different outfits like a queen. Let's see some here....
1. Blue saree
Parineeti looked effortless in this blue sequence saree by Manish Malhotra, worth Rs. 1,35,000.
2. Black dress
Parineeti did full justice to this one-shoulder black dress with a high thigh side slit.
3. Black saree
Parineeti Chopra dazzles in this beautiful black lace sare and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her.
4. Multi-colour dress
Parineeti Chopra sizzles in this gorgeous multicolour bodycon dress.
5. Maroon dress
Parineeti Chopra raises the bar in chic maroon mini dress from the house of Nadine Merabi.