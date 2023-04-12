Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth

4/5

The Serene is a $400 million superyacht owned by Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was created in the Fincantieri yard in Italy. Prince Abdulaziz is the owner of a second yacht measuring 484 feet.

64 passengers can stay in 32 staterooms, along with a 65-person crew. It has a theatre, swimming pool, sauna, gym, and salon. They have a huge Boeing 747-400 in the family. It is the biggest commercial aircraft in the world and has been converted into a miniature mansion in the sky.

Pic credit: Instagram (prince_alwaleed.bin_talal) /Pixabay (Image for representation)