Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth

Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, who is thought to have a net worth of close to $20 billion, is the family's richest member at the moment, check out their luxurious lifestyle and priced possession.
The House of Saud has ruled Saudi Arabia as the country's dynasty since 1932. With an estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion, this family ranks among the wealthiest and most powerful in the world. The royals frequent the most luxurious hotels and wear the most expensive brands.
1. Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud
Financial Express reported that the House of Saud is sixteen times wealthier than the British royal family. Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is currently the family's richest member and is thought to be worth close to $20 billion.
2. Saudi Arabia's royal family
Although their wealth has not been made public, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are both very wealthy.
3. Lavish mansions and palaces
The Saudi Arabian King resides in Al Yamamah Palace. It serves as his official home. The Al Yamamah Palace, a 4 million square foot structure constructed in Riyadh in 1983 in the Najdi architectural style. Al-Awja Palace and Erga Palace are two additional opulent palaces.
Pic credit: Pixabay (Image for representation)
4. Yachts and private jets
The Serene is a $400 million superyacht owned by Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was created in the Fincantieri yard in Italy. Prince Abdulaziz is the owner of a second yacht measuring 484 feet.
64 passengers can stay in 32 staterooms, along with a 65-person crew. It has a theatre, swimming pool, sauna, gym, and salon. They have a huge Boeing 747-400 in the family. It is the biggest commercial aircraft in the world and has been converted into a miniature mansion in the sky.
Pic credit: Instagram (prince_alwaleed.bin_talal) /Pixabay (Image for representation)
5. Expensive gold-plated cars
A billionaire Saudi named Turki Bin Abdullah owns several luxurious vehicles worth $22 million. Bentley, the Mercedes Jeep, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, and the Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce are among them.
They also have Lamborghini Aventador SVs with gold plating. According to Financial Express, the price of the supercars was $1.2 million.
Pic credit: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)