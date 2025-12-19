Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 19, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
1.Alia Bhatt's Christmas bash
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating this festive season with warmth and understated elegance by hosting an intimate Christmas party at her new home. Joined by her closest family members and friends, Alia played the perfect host, setting the tone for a memorable Christmas evening.
2.A close-knit Christmas celebration
Alia Bhatt’s Christmas bash was a quiet yet joyful affair, attended by her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Close friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Arjun Kapoor, and a few others were also part of the celebrations. Veteran actor Rima Jain and Alekha Advani Jain were among the guests spotted in pictures shared online.
3.Festive decor and warm vibes
The celebration featured charming Christmas decorations, glowing lights, and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree that served as the backdrop for many pictures. The home was lit up with soft lighting, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.
4.Shaheen Bhatt shares a glimpse
Shaheen Bhatt shared pictures from the gathering with the caption, 'Tis the season, etc, etc,' to which Soni Razdan replied, 'This season is a special one!' The images captured candid moments of togetherness, reflecting the close bond shared by the family.
5.Alia Bhatt’s elegant Christmas look
For the occasion, Alia Bhatt kept her look simple yet striking. She wore a chic black off-shoulder mini dress paired with sheer stockings and heels. The actor opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in a half-up look. A subtle sling bag added a touch of sparkle to her festive ensemble.
6.Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor's look
Soni Razdan chose a long, flowing black outfit that was classic and elegant, while Shaheen Bhatt brought in a pop of colour with her vibrant pink gown. Neetu Kapoor, as always, looked graceful, complementing the intimate festive mood.
7.Alia Bhatt on work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, a period romantic drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.