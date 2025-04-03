1 . Priyanka Chopra

1

Known as Bollywood’s Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra has proven her business acumen globally. She co-founded the New York restaurant Sona, launched the vegan haircare brand Anomaly, and partnered with BON V!V Spiked Seltzer. In 2022, she earned a whopping Rs 429 crore through her ventures.