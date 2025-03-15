1 . Janhvi Kapoor

1

Janhvi embraced the corset trend in style, turning heads with her stunning fashion choices. One standout look was her salon corset with breastplate embroidery, blending two bold trends. She dazzled in a grey corset adorned with silver sequins, featuring a sweetheart neckline, thin straps, and a wavy hemline. Paired with a matching pencil skirt and belt, her look was pure elegance with a whimsical touch.