From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor; B-town's leading ladies are also biggest foodies

Food is the best! No, not just for us, but also for all those skinny and fit celebrities who might look like they don`t eat, but the reality is really far from it. Whether they`re on a diet eating only a bowl of salad or bingeing on dessert, they always take a photo or two of their favourite dishes.