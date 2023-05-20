Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

We adore it when famous people wear clothes that are readily available for purchase. If we, the rest of India, are unable to replicate their styles precisely, what other use do they serve as fashion icons? We fall in love with our favourite Bollywood actors when they wear less expensive alternatives, even if they frequently appear in ultra-luxe designer clothing. These instances show that Deepika, Alia, and Kareena are just as unfancy as the rest of us.