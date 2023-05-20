Search icon
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

Here’s looking at 6 times celebs rocked affordable outfits and made them look chic.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

We adore it when famous people wear clothes that are readily available for purchase. If we, the rest of India, are unable to replicate their styles precisely, what other use do they serve as fashion icons? We fall in love with our favourite Bollywood actors when they wear less expensive alternatives, even if they frequently appear in ultra-luxe designer clothing. These instances show that Deepika, Alia, and Kareena are just as unfancy as the rest of us.

1. Deepika padukone

Deepika padukone
1/6

When Deepika was promoting her movie Chhapaak at the start of 2020, she was photographed wearing a beige jumpsuit from Zara. What is the cost? Just Rs. 1990! The straight-fit jumpsuit is a timeless monochromatic style that works for both professional and informal settings. 

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
2/6

The actress was spotted wearing a black and white striped maxi outfit from Zara, as seen in her Instagram photo. The sweatshirt and skirt cost Rs. 1990 apiece, bringing the total cost of the outfit just under the Rs. 4,000 thresholds.

 

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
3/6

Alia Bhatt chose a stylish red and white little dress from Summer Somewhere for Christmas this year; it costs Rs 6,990! The V-neck and kimono sleeves of the Navarra Wrap Dress add to its stylish appearance. In addition, the dress includes a charming belt with tasselled accents; we especially adore the floral print.  If you're looking for clothing for a trip, this is a cute, feminine alternative.

 

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
4/6

You can rely on Katrina Kaif to style loungewear. The actress was spotted wearing a relaxed-fitting pair of lilac and white tie-dye cropped t-shirts with matching joggers. The outfit is from Zara, and the joggers cost Rs 2490 while the top costs Rs 1,190!

 

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted this stylish Zara striped shirt dress from last year, which costs Rs 4490! Although the dress had an unusual silhouette, Kareena looked great in it. The button-up front of the V-neck dress with long sleeves and gathered details on one side. Whether you're going to a business meeting or a day out with pals, it's a wonderful appearance.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
6/6

Ananya Panday's Instagram page makes it clear that she adores summer clothing. She once appeared tres stylish in this adorable blue dress with a yellow lemon design. The dress just cost Rs 1,366 and is from Forever 21. While the exact dress is no longer available, the brand still offers a variety of fun and flirty dresses that are comparable. This was four years ago.

 

