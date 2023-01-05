Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics

It was a winter-themed bash with lots of decorations from the Holiday season visible at the venue, including lots of lights and a large Christmas tree
For their son Prithvi Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani planned a grand birthday celebration. Even though Prithvi turned two years old on December 10, the couple held a celebration for him on Monday at Jio World Garden (January 2).
1. Akash Ambani, wife Shloka with son Prithvi
Dressed in a green shirt with blue jeans and navy-blue sneakers, Akash was seen holding little Prithvi, who was dressed in a checked shirt paired with black pants and shoes. Meanwhile, Shloka was seen wearing a denim jacket with a striped skirt in white and purple.
2. Karan Johar with his son and daughter
Bollywood director Karan Johar was spotted at the event with his son and daughter. The 'Student of the Year' director was dressed in a black tracksuit which he paired up with large glasses. His son Yash was also dressed in a tracksuit, while his daughter Roohi was clad in a white skirt and a denim top.
3. Mukesh Ambani
Prithvi`s grandfather, billionaire Mukesh Ambani also joined the celebrations. He posed, all smiling with his son for the cameras. A number of celebrities were captured by the shutterbugs as they came to grace the jolly occasion.
4. Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya, elder brother of cricketer Hardik Pandya, was also spotted at the venue with wife Pankhuri Pandya and son Kavir. They were joined by actress and cricketer Hardik Pandya`s wife Natasa Stankovic. Natasa attended the bash with her son Agastya.
5. Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira
While Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was not visible at the star-studded event, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira were spotted at the birthday venue. Clad in a violet top and black skirt, Ritika looked quite trendy as she held the hand of her little one, who was dressed in a blue-coloured skirt with floral prints.