LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Apr 23, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
1.Embellished Anarkalis
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed in a regal black ensemble. Whereas, Aaradhya charmed in a pastel pink look.
2.Festive Anarkalis
Aishwarya stunned in a red and gold embroidered ensemble, while Aaradhya looked radiant in a pastel blue and green striped suit.
3.Subtle Anarkalis
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya brought pastel charm to the event in elegant Anarkali suits. Aishwarya glowed in sky blue with mirror work detailing, while Aaradhya looked adorable in soft yellow with gold accents.
4.Jewel toned Anarkalis
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a rich emerald green and gold Anarkali, while Aaradhya looked ethereal in an intricately embroidered ivory ensemble.
5.Ethereal Anarkalis
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya looked angelic in matching ivory Anarkali suits adorned with intricate embroidery.
