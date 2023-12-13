Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Air India has unveiled its fresh uniform for both cabin and cockpit crew, crafted by Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra as part of its overall revamp.
Air India introduced its fresh line of uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, on Tuesday. These outfits are set to be worn by both cabin and cockpit crew members. The rollout of these new uniforms will take place gradually over the coming months, starting with the launch of Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft.
1. Air India's new uniform
Air India's latest uniforms mark a step forward in the airline's continuous drive to revitalize and contemporize its appearance. The attire for female cabin crew features a stylish ombre saree that's easy to wear, showcasing detailed patterns reminiscent of India's elaborate architectural heritage, notably drawing inspiration from the jharokha style. This design seamlessly weaves in elements from Air India's fresh logo icon, the Vista. The saree is paired with a comfortable blouse and a sleek blazer, striking a balance between traditional attire and a modern aesthetic.
2. Air India's new uniform
Air India claimed that the new uniform designs were created through a collaborative effort, involving thorough consultation with cabin crew representatives and the airline's in-flight services team. The development process included extensive testing to ensure that the new designs were functional, comfortable, and suitable for both cabin and cockpit crew.
3. Air India's new uniform
The airline mentioned that apart from the uniforms, Manish Malhotra has put together a line of footwear that blends fashion and ease. Women in the cabin crew will wear stylish dual-tone block heels in black and burgundy, while their male colleagues will sport comfortable black Brogues.
4. Air India's new uniform
The Air India cockpit crew's uniform features a timeless black double-breasted suit enhanced with a pattern inspired by the Vista, the airline's latest logo. This design not only has a modern flair but also represents the steadfast and professional essence of aviation. By blending the traditional suit with the Vista-inspired pattern, the goal is to exude authority and elegance while reflecting the serious nature of their role in aviation.
5. Air India's new uniform
“There have been times when halfway across the world I have caught a glimpse of an Air India and felt closer to India again. In the earlier years, they (cabin crew) actually used to wear lehengas and maang teekas. For me, designing these uniforms for the new era was an incredibly exciting chance. I wanted to stay true to Air India’s roots while weaving in my own vision to represent the new chapter we are stepping in.” - Manish Malhotra