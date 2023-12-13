Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3071522
HomePhotos

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Air India has unveiled its fresh uniform for both cabin and cockpit crew, crafted by Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra as part of its overall revamp.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 13, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Air India introduced its fresh line of uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, on Tuesday. These outfits are set to be worn by both cabin and cockpit crew members. The rollout of these new uniforms will take place gradually over the coming months, starting with the launch of Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft.

 

1. Air India's new uniform

Air India's new uniform
1/5

Air India's latest uniforms mark a step forward in the airline's continuous drive to revitalize and contemporize its appearance. The attire for female cabin crew features a stylish ombre saree that's easy to wear, showcasing detailed patterns reminiscent of India's elaborate architectural heritage, notably drawing inspiration from the jharokha style. This design seamlessly weaves in elements from Air India's fresh logo icon, the Vista. The saree is paired with a comfortable blouse and a sleek blazer, striking a balance between traditional attire and a modern aesthetic.

 



2. Air India's new uniform

Air India's new uniform
2/5

Air India claimed that the new uniform designs were created through a collaborative effort, involving thorough consultation with cabin crew representatives and the airline's in-flight services team. The development process included extensive testing to ensure that the new designs were functional, comfortable, and suitable for both cabin and cockpit crew.

 



3. Air India's new uniform

Air India's new uniform
3/5

The airline mentioned that apart from the uniforms, Manish Malhotra has put together a line of footwear that blends fashion and ease. Women in the cabin crew will wear stylish dual-tone block heels in black and burgundy, while their male colleagues will sport comfortable black Brogues.

 



4. Air India's new uniform

Air India's new uniform
4/5

The Air India cockpit crew's uniform features a timeless black double-breasted suit enhanced with a pattern inspired by the Vista, the airline's latest logo. This design not only has a modern flair but also represents the steadfast and professional essence of aviation. By blending the traditional suit with the Vista-inspired pattern, the goal is to exude authority and elegance while reflecting the serious nature of their role in aviation.

 



5. Air India's new uniform

Air India's new uniform
5/5

“There have been times when halfway across the world I have caught a glimpse of an Air India and felt closer to India again. In the earlier years, they (cabin crew) actually used to wear lehengas and maang teekas. For me, designing these uniforms for the new era was an incredibly exciting chance. I wanted to stay true to Air India’s roots while weaving in my own vision to represent the new chapter we are stepping in.” - Manish Malhotra

 



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception
Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price
Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews