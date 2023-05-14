Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7/8

She oozed elegance and drama while wearing a beautiful metallic gold gown by Jean Louis Sabaji with a dramatic tail. The bodice of the dress had unusual cutouts that resembled leaves and were textured to seem like snakeskin. Aishwarya's outfit dominated the show since she decided not wearing any accessories, enabling the eye-catching garment to take centre stage. She finished off her appearance with straight, smooth hair and subtle makeup that included matte lips, yellow eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara.

With her attire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to create a strong impression on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore an off-shoulder, tiered gown in a gorgeous white colour, along with a show-stopping feathery cape, for her appearance at Cannes 2019. Her versatility and willingness to try novel approaches are shown by this unexpected ensemble. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice of accessories, especially a set of stunning diamond hanging earrings, improved the look of her ensemble. She chose a pair of white strappy heels to finish the outfit, which suited the gown flawlessly. Her hair and makeup were expertly chosen to complement the overall look. A matte nude lip, a volumizing mascara, and an elegant bun added some drama to her red carpet look.