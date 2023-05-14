Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai has permanently inscribed her name in the esteemed halls of fashion history because to her captivating personality and exquisite outfits. Check out the some of her best Cannes looks.
Numerous great stars have graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, which is known for its glitz. The pinnacle of elegance and beauty among them, Aishwarya Rai, has frequently stolen the show with her stunning appearances. At the Cannes Film Festival, take in Aishwarya Rai's enduring attractiveness as she leaves an enduring fashion legacy.
1. Cannes 2014
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 'Two Days, One Night' premiere in a gorgeous golden Roberto Cavalli gown and looked absolutely stunning. She was absolutely stunning in the strapless dress, which featured a fascinating mermaid design and exuded grandeur and elegance. The sparkling dress had a mesmerising crisscross design that was emphasised by a corset that tightened at the waist and a lovely train. Aishwarya attained beauty from head to toe by adding cascading curls to her hair and a bright red lip colour.
2. Cannes 2015
Once again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominated the Cannes red carpet, dazzling everyone with her presence. The airy dress, which featured a monochromatic colour scheme, featured elegant white ruffles and a gorgeously embellished black bodice.
3. Cannes 2016
In a pink-and-gold Elie Saab gown with embellishments, she made a beautiful impression. As she attended the opening of Steven Spielberg's The BFG, her red carpet appearance caught everyone's attention. The dress had a bustier with a décolletage neckline, a skirt with a modest train, and an old Hollywood atmosphere. The addition of a straightforward belt with a cinch created a lovely visual contrast between the elaborate bodice and the embroidered skirt. Aishwarya completed the look with beautiful Ferragamo shoes and rose gold jewellery from Boucheron. Her hair was fashioned in a traditional old Hollywood way, which accentuated her appearance's enduring glitz.
4. Cannes 2017
5. Cannes 2018
The Bollywood star looked sophisticated while wearing a Rami Kadi custom-made strapless gown. The crystallised minted dress had lovely embroidery and a flowing train, which complemented Aishwarya's regal aura well. She exuded a princess-like appeal on the red carpet with her hair arranged in a tight bun, emphasised eyes, and a hint of light pink lipstick. There is never a shortage of news about Aishwarya's wardrobe choices, and this time was no different.
6. Cannes 2018
7. Cannes 2019
She oozed elegance and drama while wearing a beautiful metallic gold gown by Jean Louis Sabaji with a dramatic tail. The bodice of the dress had unusual cutouts that resembled leaves and were textured to seem like snakeskin. Aishwarya's outfit dominated the show since she decided not wearing any accessories, enabling the eye-catching garment to take centre stage. She finished off her appearance with straight, smooth hair and subtle makeup that included matte lips, yellow eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara.
With her attire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to create a strong impression on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore an off-shoulder, tiered gown in a gorgeous white colour, along with a show-stopping feathery cape, for her appearance at Cannes 2019. Her versatility and willingness to try novel approaches are shown by this unexpected ensemble. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice of accessories, especially a set of stunning diamond hanging earrings, improved the look of her ensemble. She chose a pair of white strappy heels to finish the outfit, which suited the gown flawlessly. Her hair and makeup were expertly chosen to complement the overall look. A matte nude lip, a volumizing mascara, and an elegant bun added some drama to her red carpet look.
8. Cannes 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 red carpet outfit, dubbed "The Birth of Venus" by designer Gaurav Gupta, was a masterpiece that mesmerised everyone who saw it. The astonishing 3500 man-hours needed to produce this unique item is proof of the commitment and accuracy required. The sculptured and sinewed garment, which took influence from Botticelli's famous picture and was covered in thousands of glass beads, gems, and delicate embroidery, exuded an ethereal and divine air.