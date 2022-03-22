Add these 4 food items to your daily meal to avoid dehydration this summer

You can include a variety of water-enriched foods in your daily intake to keep your body hydrated this summer.
Because water makes up 56 percent to 60 percent of the human body, keeping a water sufficiency in your body is essential. In the summer, because of the excessive sweating, it is recommended that you consume extra water to avoid dehydration. You can include a variety of water-enriched foods in your daily intake to keep your body hydrated this summer.
1. Water-rich fruits and vegetable salad
Including fruits and vegetable salad in your diet is one of the best ways to stay hydrated and healthy at the same time. Watermelon, apples, pineapples, oranges, cantaloupe, and other fruits are ideal choices for fruit salad. Cucumber, broccoli, and tomatoes are options of water-rich foods.
2. Iced tea
In the summer, opt for iced tea instead of hot coffee or tea. There are many different types of tea and flavours to pick from (white, black, green, and oolong). Tea, on average, contains half the caffeine found in coffee. Caffeine-free herbal and fruit teas are also available.
3. Coconut water instead of fruit juice
Many store-bought fruit juices contain additional sugar, which increases the calorie content. Coconut water is lower in calories and sugar than fruit juice. It also contains a lot of potassium.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt can be included in the everyday meal of individuals who wish to include dairy products. Yogurt is perfect for summer meals because it's protein-rich and portion-controlled. The protein will satisfy your hungry stomach, preventing you from overindulging in salty, high-calorie snacks. It also contains probiotics, which are good microorganisms that help your digestive system work properly.