Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet and dance workout

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
1.Green-start mornings
Divyanka Tripathi began her day with a glass of green juice right after waking, her simple detox ritual that kick-started her metabolism and hydration.
2.Decent breakfast, no Rush
Her first meal came around 10-11 a.m., usually fresh fruits or oil-free pancakes, showing that a healthy start didn’t mean skipping breakfast.
3.Thoughtful lunches and snacking habits
Lunch was typically a homemade wrap filled with paneer and veggies, while snacks included oil-free vegetable cutlets, sugar-free soups, or small cheese portions, carefully chosen for nutrition, not indulgence.
4.Early, light dinners and occasional cheat
Dinner was light and finished by 7:30 p.m., supporting digestion, plus, she still enjoyed a weekly cheat meal to stay balanced and sane amid a strict routine.
5.Dance + full-body workouts
Her fitness regimen combined cardio, strength training, and dance, especially during Nach Baliye 8, where regular dancing helped her shed nearly 10 kg in six months.