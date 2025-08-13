Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'

Influencer Dolly Singh once tried a risky crash-diet to gain weight. Experts warn this method can harm health, stressing the need for balanced nutrition and sustainable habits instead.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

1.The crash-diet routine

The crash-diet routine
1

Dolly Singh admitted that in response to skinny-shaming, she resorted to a crash-diet, eating multiple bananas and drinking a bottle of soda with each meal.

2.Why it didn’t work

Why it didn’t work
2

Despite her efforts, she discovered that without self-acceptance, the crash-diet wouldn’t lead to meaningful, lasting change.

 

3.Nutritional imbalance warning

Nutritional imbalance warning
3

While bananas contain sugars and some nutrients like potassium and fiber, they lack protein and healthy fats needed for sustainable weight gain and overconsumption may cause bloating or constipation.

4.Hidden danger of soda

Hidden danger of soda
4

Drinking sodas daily adds 35-40 grams of sugar per bottle, equivalent to 8-10 teaspoons. When consumed after every meal, this overload can spike weight gain, increase risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, and damage dental enamel.

5.Expert-approved alternative

Expert-approved alternative
5

A healthy weight-gain plan should include calorie-rich, well-balanced meals, lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, vegetables and strength training to build muscle, not just fat.

