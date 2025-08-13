Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'

US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
1.The crash-diet routine
Dolly Singh admitted that in response to skinny-shaming, she resorted to a crash-diet, eating multiple bananas and drinking a bottle of soda with each meal.
2.Why it didn’t work
Despite her efforts, she discovered that without self-acceptance, the crash-diet wouldn’t lead to meaningful, lasting change.
3.Nutritional imbalance warning
While bananas contain sugars and some nutrients like potassium and fiber, they lack protein and healthy fats needed for sustainable weight gain and overconsumption may cause bloating or constipation.
4.Hidden danger of soda
Drinking sodas daily adds 35-40 grams of sugar per bottle, equivalent to 8-10 teaspoons. When consumed after every meal, this overload can spike weight gain, increase risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, and damage dental enamel.
5.Expert-approved alternative
A healthy weight-gain plan should include calorie-rich, well-balanced meals, lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, vegetables and strength training to build muscle, not just fat.