Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

Royale Touche CSR Engagement Spans Education, Healthcare, Community Welfare With Contributions Exceeding 75 Lakh

After Pakistan-Bangladesh threats to boycott T20 World Cup, another blow to Team India, Harshit Rana joins Washington Sundar in injury list

Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu? Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP leader and Punjab fomer CM's grandson, calls him 'traitor', here's why

Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu bring OTT’s biggest gang war to cinemas, will release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turned 50 on February 5, with fans and family celebrating the actor’s journey in films and life. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s heartfelt birthday post drew attention, while the power couple’s love story, family life, luxury assets and massive combined net worth.

Monica Singh | Feb 05, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

1.Abhishek Bachchan Turns 50

Abhishek Bachchan Turns 50
1

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 50th birthday on February 5, marking another milestone in a life shaped by cinema, stardom, and family. Fans poured in wishes, but it was a touching post from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, featuring a childhood throwback and heartfelt blessings, that stole the spotlight.

Advertisement

2.Abhishek & Aishwarya’s Love Story

Abhishek & Aishwarya’s Love Story
2

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first crossed paths on film sets before tying the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai. Over the years, they’ve remained one of Bollywood’s most admired couples despite frequent public scrutiny.

3.A Family in the Spotlight

A Family in the Spotlight
3

The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Family moments featuring the trio continue to charm fans online, reinforcing their image as a close-knit family. Despite rumours and speculation over the years, their bond remains visible through affectionate public appearances and social media posts.

4.Power Couple with Massive Net Worth

Power Couple with Massive Net Worth
4

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among India’s richest celebrity couples, with a combined net worth of about Rs 1,056 crore. Aishwarya’s wealth is estimated at Rs 776 crore, while Abhishek’s stands at nearly Rs 280 crore, backed by luxury homes in Mumbai and a high-end villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates.

TRENDING NOW

5.Luxury Cars, Sports & Life Beyond Films

Luxury Cars, Sports & Life Beyond Films
5

The Bachchans boast an enviable luxury car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, Lexus LX 570 and premium Mercedes models. Beyond films, Abhishek has also made his mark as a sports entrepreneur, co-owning Chennaiyin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers, proving that his life extends well beyond the silver screen.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth
Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls
Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls
Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you
Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to...
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub
Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused
Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement