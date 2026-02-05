Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

2 . Abhishek & Aishwarya’s Love Story

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first crossed paths on film sets before tying the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai. Over the years, they’ve remained one of Bollywood’s most admired couples despite frequent public scrutiny.