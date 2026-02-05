Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
Monica Singh | Feb 05, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
1.Abhishek Bachchan Turns 50
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 50th birthday on February 5, marking another milestone in a life shaped by cinema, stardom, and family. Fans poured in wishes, but it was a touching post from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, featuring a childhood throwback and heartfelt blessings, that stole the spotlight.
2.Abhishek & Aishwarya’s Love Story
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first crossed paths on film sets before tying the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha, in Mumbai. Over the years, they’ve remained one of Bollywood’s most admired couples despite frequent public scrutiny.
3.A Family in the Spotlight
The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Family moments featuring the trio continue to charm fans online, reinforcing their image as a close-knit family. Despite rumours and speculation over the years, their bond remains visible through affectionate public appearances and social media posts.
4.Power Couple with Massive Net Worth
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among India’s richest celebrity couples, with a combined net worth of about Rs 1,056 crore. Aishwarya’s wealth is estimated at Rs 776 crore, while Abhishek’s stands at nearly Rs 280 crore, backed by luxury homes in Mumbai and a high-end villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates.
5.Luxury Cars, Sports & Life Beyond Films
The Bachchans boast an enviable luxury car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, Lexus LX 570 and premium Mercedes models. Beyond films, Abhishek has also made his mark as a sports entrepreneur, co-owning Chennaiyin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers, proving that his life extends well beyond the silver screen.