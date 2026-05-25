Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | May 25, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
1.Aishwarya signed the autograph, Aaradhya proud:
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signed autographs for fans, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen smiling proudly beside her. Fans loved Aaradhya’s sweet reaction and praised her humble nature online. Aishwarya looked stunning in a pink body-hugging gown, while Aaradhya impressed in a red gown.
2.Aaradhya’s official Cannes red carpet debut:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended L'Oréal Paris’ Lights on Women’s Worth awards at Cannes 2026 in a pastel pink Sophie Couture gown. However, Aaradhya grabbed attention in a ruby-red gown with a matching cape as she officially made her Cannes red carpet debut alongside her mother.
3.Aishwarya's blue gown at Cannes 2026:
For Cannes 2026, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore Amit Aggarwal’s couture gown titled Luminara. The abyss blue outfit featured over 1,500 hours of hand embroidery and crystal detailing designed to reflect light beautifully. The sculpted silhouette and wing-like shoulders gave the gown a futuristic and powerful look.
4.Aishwarya's pink sophie couture gown at Cannes 2026:
After her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out for dinner in a powder pink Sophie Couture gown. The outfit featured heavy crystal work and a flowing cape that added elegance and movement. Fans praised the dreamy look, calling it soft, graceful and iconic.
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5.Aishwarya's white suit at Cannes 2026:
For another Cannes appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a classic white tuxedo-inspired outfit featuring exaggerated shoulders, a cinched waist, and wide-legged trousers. Styled with a feathered boa and cat-ear shawl, the look blended classic tailoring with dramatic fashion inspired by her iconic film looks.