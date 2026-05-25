Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

4 . Aishwarya's pink sophie couture gown at Cannes 2026:

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After her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out for dinner in a powder pink Sophie Couture gown. The outfit featured heavy crystal work and a flowing cape that added elegance and movement. Fans praised the dreamy look, calling it soft, graceful and iconic.

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