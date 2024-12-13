3 . Aamir Khan

3

Aamir Khan was honored at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival, where he received his award dressed in a dignified black bandgala kurta, paired with a crisp white dhoti and an intricately embroidered shawl. For the media interaction event, Aamir opted for a stylish outfit, consisting of a white kurta paired with a uniquely printed dhoti. He perfectly complemented his look with a pair of boots.