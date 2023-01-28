Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health

According to Stylecraze, if you are also facing vitamin D deficiency, then we are telling you about some vitamin D-rich foods.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 28, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

To stay healthy, it is most important that the amount of all the essential nutrients in our body remains complete. Because due to their deficiency, many physical problems have to be faced. Many times, due to a lack of nutrients, people also have to face serious diseases. Tata 1mg labs have recently conducted a survey, in which frightening figures have come to the fore. According to the survey, 76 percent of India's population is found to be deficient in Vitamin D, which is also known as the sunshine vitamin.

 According to Stylecraze, if you are also facing vitamin D deficiency, then we are telling you about some vitamin D-rich foods, which you can overcome to a great extent by including them in your diet.

1. Egg

Egg
1/6

If you are a non-vegetarian and are struggling with vitamin D deficiency, then eating eggs can overcome this deficiency to a great extent. Vitamin D is also found in eggs along with protein.

2. Milk

Milk
2/6

Vitamin D is mostly found in non-veg food items, but vegetarian people can make up for its deficiency by consuming cow's milk. Calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc are also present in cow's milk.

3. Mushrooms

Mushrooms
3/6

Even though Vitamin D is not found in large quantities in Mushrooms, but vegetarians people can consume it to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D to some extent.

4. Oranges

Oranges
4/6

Along with vitamin C, vitamin D is also found in oranges. By eating oranges, the body also gets zinc, iron, calcium, phosphorus and other vitamins. 

5. Fish

Fish
5/6

Fishes are the best source to remove vitamin D deficiency after sunlight. Vitamin D is found in large quantities in many fish. Salmon fish contains so much vitamin D that after consuming it there will be no need for anything else. 

6. Soya products

Soya products
6/6

Soya products like tofu, soya milk, soya yogurt help in removing vitamin D deficiency.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.