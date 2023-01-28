76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health

According to Stylecraze, if you are also facing vitamin D deficiency, then we are telling you about some vitamin D-rich foods.
To stay healthy, it is most important that the amount of all the essential nutrients in our body remains complete. Because due to their deficiency, many physical problems have to be faced. Many times, due to a lack of nutrients, people also have to face serious diseases. Tata 1mg labs have recently conducted a survey, in which frightening figures have come to the fore. According to the survey, 76 percent of India's population is found to be deficient in Vitamin D, which is also known as the sunshine vitamin.
1. Egg
If you are a non-vegetarian and are struggling with vitamin D deficiency, then eating eggs can overcome this deficiency to a great extent. Vitamin D is also found in eggs along with protein.
2. Milk
Vitamin D is mostly found in non-veg food items, but vegetarian people can make up for its deficiency by consuming cow's milk. Calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc are also present in cow's milk.
3. Mushrooms
Even though Vitamin D is not found in large quantities in Mushrooms, but vegetarians people can consume it to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D to some extent.
4. Oranges
Along with vitamin C, vitamin D is also found in oranges. By eating oranges, the body also gets zinc, iron, calcium, phosphorus and other vitamins.
5. Fish
Fishes are the best source to remove vitamin D deficiency after sunlight. Vitamin D is found in large quantities in many fish. Salmon fish contains so much vitamin D that after consuming it there will be no need for anything else.
6. Soya products
Soya products like tofu, soya milk, soya yogurt help in removing vitamin D deficiency.