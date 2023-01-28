76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health

According to Stylecraze, if you are also facing vitamin D deficiency, then we are telling you about some vitamin D-rich foods.

To stay healthy, it is most important that the amount of all the essential nutrients in our body remains complete. Because due to their deficiency, many physical problems have to be faced. Many times, due to a lack of nutrients, people also have to face serious diseases. Tata 1mg labs have recently conducted a survey, in which frightening figures have come to the fore. According to the survey, 76 percent of India's population is found to be deficient in Vitamin D, which is also known as the sunshine vitamin.

According to Stylecraze, if you are also facing vitamin D deficiency, then we are telling you about some vitamin D-rich foods, which you can overcome to a great extent by including them in your diet.