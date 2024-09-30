Here are 7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck
From keeping green aventurine to kepping lavenders, these items are believed to carry positive energies and is a symbolism that can help attract money and luck into your life. Here are 7 things that you can keep under your pillow for money and luck:
1. Green Aventurine
Green Aventurine is a crystal known for its association with luck, prosperity, and wealth. It is believed to attract opportunities for financial growth and success. This stone is often used in crystal healing to bring good fortune and abundance into one's life. Green Aventurine is also thought to promote optimism, leadership, and decision-making skills, making it a popular choice for those seeking financial stability and luck.
2. Lucky penny
A lucky penny is a common symbol of good luck and prosperity. Keeping a penny under your pillow is believed to bring financial abundance and positive energy into your life. It symbolizes the idea of always having a bit of wealth close to you, attracting more money and luck. Some people believe that finding a penny facing heads up is especially lucky and can bring good fortune.
3. Basil
Basil is not only a popular herb in cooking but also has significance in attracting financial prosperity and success. It is believed to bring good luck, wealth, and abundance into one's life. Basil is associated with positive energy and is often used in rituals to attract money and prosperity. Placing dried basil leaves under your pillow can help invite financial stability and luck.
4. Lavender
Lavender is a fragrant herb known for its calming and relaxing properties. In addition to promoting sleep and relaxation, lavender is also believed to bring good luck and happiness. Placing dried lavender flowers under your pillow can help attract positive energy, luck, and prosperity into your life. It is thought to create a peaceful environment conducive to attracting wealth and abundance.
5. Pyrite (Fool's Gold)
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is a mineral that resembles real gold. It is associated with abundance, wealth, and financial success. Pyrite is believed to help in manifesting prosperity and attracting opportunities for financial growth. Keeping a piece of pyrite under your pillow is thought to enhance your money luck and bring positive energy related to wealth.
6. Lucky bamboo
In Feng Shui, lucky bamboo is considered a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and positive energy. It is believed to attract wealth and success into your life. Lucky bamboo is often used to enhance the flow of positive energy (Chi) in a space and is associated with financial stability. Placing a small lucky bamboo plant under your pillow can help invite prosperity and luck into your life.
7. Peacock feather
Keeping a peacock feather under your pillow is believed to bring luck and prosperity for several reasons. In many cultures, peacock feathers are considered symbols of good luck, wealth, and protection. Peacocks are also often seen as symbols of beauty and abundance. By placing a peacock feather under your pillow, it is thought to enhance these qualities in your life, attracting wealth and prosperity.