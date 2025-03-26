LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Mar 26, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
1.Pataleshwar Cave Temple
This 8th-century rock-cut temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is carved entirely out of basalt rock. Nestled in the heart of Pune, it provides a serene escape from the city's hustle and is a testament to ancient Indian rock-cut architecture.
2.Vetal Tekdi (Vetal Hill)
As the highest point in Pune, Vetal Tekdi offers panoramic views of the city. It's a popular spot for morning walks and birdwatching, with diverse flora and fauna making it a nature lover's haven.
3.Mulshi Lake and Dam
Located a short drive from Pune, Mulshi Lake is a serene spot surrounded by lush greenery. It's ideal for picnics, photography, and unwinding amidst nature's tranquility.
4.Sinhagad Fort
Perched atop a hill, this historic fort is not only significant for its role in Maratha history but also offers breathtaking views, especially during sunrise and sunset. The trek to the fort is popular among adventure enthusiasts.
5.Bhuleshwar Temple
An ancient temple known for its unique architecture and intricate carvings, Bhuleshwar Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its remote location ensures a peaceful experience away from the usual tourist trails.
6.Tamhini Ghat
A mountain pass situated on the crest of the Western Ghats, Tamhini Ghat is renowned for its scenic waterfalls, lakes, and dense forests, especially during the monsoon season.
7.Pashan Lake
This man-made lake is a lesser-known spot that's perfect for birdwatching and leisurely walks. The surrounding greenery and calm waters make it a peaceful retreat within the city.
