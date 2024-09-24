Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3109373
HomePhotos

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

To reduce microplastic intake at home, choose natural fibers, use microfiber filters, avoid plastic containers, limit processed foods, drink filtered water, skip microbead products, and minimize single-use plastics.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 24, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than 5mm in size, have become a pervasive concern in our environment and health. These particles can enter our bodies through various sources, including contaminated food and water, as well as the air we breathe. As awareness of their potential impact grows, it’s crucial to adopt measures to minimize our exposure at home. By making conscious choices regarding the materials we use, the products we buy, and our consumption habits, we can significantly reduce our microplastic intake and contribute to a healthier lifestyle and planet.

1. Choose Natural Fibers:

Choose Natural Fibers:
1/7

Opt for clothing and textiles made from natural fibers like cotton, wool, or linen instead of synthetic materials, which shed microplastics.

2. Use a Microfiber Filter:

Use a Microfiber Filter:
2/7

Install a microfiber filter on your washing machine or use a laundry bag designed to capture microfibers during wash cycles.

 

3. Avoid Plastic Containers:

Avoid Plastic Containers:
3/7

Replace plastic food storage containers with glass or stainless steel alternatives to minimize plastic leaching.

 

4. Limit Processed Foods:

Limit Processed Foods:
4/7

Reduce consumption of packaged and processed foods, as they often contain microplastics from packaging.

 

5. Drink Filtered Water:

Drink Filtered Water:
5/7

Use a high-quality water filter to reduce microplastics present in tap water, especially if using plastic bottles.

 

6. Be Cautious with Personal Care Products:

Be Cautious with Personal Care Products:
6/7

Check labels for microbeads and avoid personal care products (like exfoliating scrubs) that contain microplastics.

 

7. Reduce Plastic Use:

Reduce Plastic Use:
7/7

Minimize single-use plastics in your home by opting for reusable bags, straws, and utensils, which can help decrease overall plastic consumption.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home
10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point
Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots
Speed Reads
More
First-image
This man, govt official, skipped work for 10 years, received salary, bonus, worked as nightclub singer, he is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews