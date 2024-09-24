7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

Microplastics, tiny plastic particles less than 5mm in size, have become a pervasive concern in our environment and health. These particles can enter our bodies through various sources, including contaminated food and water, as well as the air we breathe. As awareness of their potential impact grows, it’s crucial to adopt measures to minimize our exposure at home. By making conscious choices regarding the materials we use, the products we buy, and our consumption habits, we can significantly reduce our microplastic intake and contribute to a healthier lifestyle and planet.