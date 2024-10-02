Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3110885
HomePhotos

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Each of these dishes brings something special to the table, ensuring your Navratri meals are just as flavorful and enjoyable.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 01, 2024, 11:45 PM IST

Navratri is a time for fasting, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on delicious food. For those avoiding onion and garlic during this festive period, here are seven mouth-watering dishes you can prepare to add flavor to your celebrations.

 

1. Kuttu Ki Kadhi

Kuttu Ki Kadhi
1/7

Made with buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) and curd, this dish is a creamy, flavorful kadhi without the use of onion and garlic.

 

2. Vegetable Kofte

Vegetable Kofte
2/7

Vegetable balls made from potatoes, carrots, beans, and peas are cooked in a thick gravy, giving you all the flavor without the usual onions and garlic.

 

3. Gobhi Capsicum Masala

Gobhi Capsicum Masala
3/7

Marinated cauliflower and capsicum, cooked in yogurt and Indian spices, bring a burst of taste without the need for onions or garlic.

 

4. Vegetable Kebabs

Vegetable Kebabs
4/7

A delightful snack made from green peas, carrots, beetroot, and cauliflower, these kebabs are a great onion-and-garlic-free option.

 

5. Kadahi Paneer

Kadahi Paneer
5/7

A paneer dish cooked with capsicum and flavored with spices, Kadahi Paneer is rich in flavor and can be made without the traditional use of onion and garlic.

 

6. Paneer Pulao

Paneer Pulao
6/7

This fragrant pulao combines paneer cubes, rice, cashews, and spices, making it a perfect Navratri meal without any onion or garlic.

 

7. Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala
7/7

Paneer Butter Masala is a creamy, rich dish made with a cashew paste and cream, replacing the usual onion and garlic to suit the Navratri diet.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic
Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews