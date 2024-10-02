7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Each of these dishes brings something special to the table, ensuring your Navratri meals are just as flavorful and enjoyable.
Navratri is a time for fasting, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on delicious food. For those avoiding onion and garlic during this festive period, here are seven mouth-watering dishes you can prepare to add flavor to your celebrations.
1. Kuttu Ki Kadhi
Made with buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) and curd, this dish is a creamy, flavorful kadhi without the use of onion and garlic.
2. Vegetable Kofte
Vegetable balls made from potatoes, carrots, beans, and peas are cooked in a thick gravy, giving you all the flavor without the usual onions and garlic.
3. Gobhi Capsicum Masala
Marinated cauliflower and capsicum, cooked in yogurt and Indian spices, bring a burst of taste without the need for onions or garlic.
4. Vegetable Kebabs
A delightful snack made from green peas, carrots, beetroot, and cauliflower, these kebabs are a great onion-and-garlic-free option.
5. Kadahi Paneer
A paneer dish cooked with capsicum and flavored with spices, Kadahi Paneer is rich in flavor and can be made without the traditional use of onion and garlic.
6. Paneer Pulao
This fragrant pulao combines paneer cubes, rice, cashews, and spices, making it a perfect Navratri meal without any onion or garlic.
7. Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer Butter Masala is a creamy, rich dish made with a cashew paste and cream, replacing the usual onion and garlic to suit the Navratri diet.