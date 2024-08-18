Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102808
HomePhotos

7 common unhealthy foods you should avoid, warns WHO

Consuming high amounts of sugar, fried foods, refined carbs, coffee, salt, processed snacks, and meats can lead to severe health issues, including obesity, heart disease, and cancer.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 18, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

1. Sugar

Sugar
1/7

 Sugar is a major contributor to obesity and diabetes worldwide and can strain your liver, pancreas, and digestive system. While it's not bad to consume sugar, it's important to do so in moderation.

 

2. Fried Foods

Fried Foods
2/7

Fried foods are high in calories, salt, and unhealthy fats, which can lead to various diseases, including heart disease.

3. Pasta and Bread

Pasta and Bread
3/7

Refined carbohydrates found in white bread, pasta, and sugary snacks are among the unhealthiest foods, causing spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. It’s better to consume whole foods and healthy carbs like brown rice, barley, and millet.

4. Coffee

Coffee
4/7

Coffee contains caffeine, which can cause problems like headaches, depression, insomnia, high blood pressure, and fatigue. Excessive caffeine intake also raises the risk of heart disease and digestive issues, so it's best to regulate consumption.

5. Salt

Salt
5/7

While salt is necessary for fluid balance, heart rhythm, nerve impulses, and muscle contraction, excessive consumption can lead to hypertension and cardiovascular problems.

6. Potato Chips

Potato Chips
6/7

Processed snacks like chips and microwave popcorn are high in unhealthy fats, salt, and calories, making them a poor dietary choice.

 

7. Bacon and Sausages

Bacon and Sausages
7/7

Processed meats like bacon and sausages are high in sodium and nitrates, which are linked to an increased cancer risk. Nitrates can convert into nitrites during digestion, producing nitrosamine, a highly dangerous toxin that causes cancer.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...
Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala
5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics
This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews