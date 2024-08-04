Search icon
6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

Practice these regularly and combine them with a balanced diet for optimal results.

  • Shweta Singh
  • Aug 04, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

Yoga is an effective way to tone your body and reduce belly fat. Incorporating specific asanas into your routine can target abdominal muscles, improve digestion, and enhance overall core strength. Here are six powerful yoga poses designed to help you burn belly fat: Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Naukasana, Kumbhakasana, Ustrasana, and Pavanamuktasana. Each pose offers unique benefits that contribute to a stronger, flatter stomach. Practice these regularly and combine them with a balanced diet for optimal results.

 

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach, lift your chest off the ground with hands under shoulders. This pose strengthens abdominal muscles and improves digestion.

 

2. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach, hold your ankles, and lift your chest and thighs. It tones the abdomen and stretches the front of the body.

 

3. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Sit with legs extended, lift legs and torso to form a V shape, arms parallel to the ground. Engages core muscles and strengthens abs.

 

4. Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

Start in a push-up position with a straight body line from head to heels. Strengthens core, arms, and shoulders.

 

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel, place hands on heels, push hips forward while arching back. Stretches the front of the body and engages core muscles.

 

6. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Lie on your back, hug knees to chest, lift head towards knees. Massages abdominal organs and relieves gas and bloating.

 

