6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

Yoga is an effective way to tone your body and reduce belly fat. Incorporating specific asanas into your routine can target abdominal muscles, improve digestion, and enhance overall core strength. Here are six powerful yoga poses designed to help you burn belly fat: Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Naukasana, Kumbhakasana, Ustrasana, and Pavanamuktasana. Each pose offers unique benefits that contribute to a stronger, flatter stomach. Practice these regularly and combine them with a balanced diet for optimal results.